Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3'

Meanwhile, Sleep Soul recently released physical CD copies of Sleep Soul Volume 2 at Target Retailers across the nation.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Jhené Aiko & Sleep Soul Return with 'Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3'

Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre presented by Jhené Aiko, reveals its latest installment Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music (Vol. 3).

Curated by Jhené, Sleep Soul: Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music (Vol. 3) encompasses 20 soothing tunes crafted to inspire and maintain a good night’s sleep. Vibrant R&B melodies melt into downtempo rhythms encased in warm synths tailored to receptive young ears.

“Sleepy Bear Soothing Serenade” opens the album with mesmerizing echoes and ambient rain sounds across a soft soundscape. “R&B Lullaby Dreams” and “Counting Sheep With Brown Noise” pacify and precipitate rest. Finally, “Sweet Dreams With Sleepy” provides a delicate conclusion to the evening with a gentle twinkling piano melody.

About this iteration of Sleep Soul, Jhené commented, "Partnering with Sleep Soul has been an amazing experience and I’m beyond excited to present our latest project Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Vol. 3. It's been wonderful to see the music resonating and all the positive feedback and support from parents on how much the music has helped them and their babies get much needed rest as premium sleep is essential to wellness for parents and their little ones.

Sleep Soul is an ever-evolving project where we strive to continue finding new ways to help diversify the baby sleep music genre for parents, and I look forward to continuing the journey with you all.”

Expanding the vision yet again, Sleep Soul has introduced a merchandise store with premium infant clothing. The release consists of a baby beanie, onesie, and Sleepy The Bear plushie that gently plays Sleep Soul Vol. 3 album from a hidden speaker inside.

Meanwhile, Sleep Soul recently released physical CD copies of Sleep Soul Volume 2 at Target Retailers across the nation.

Sleep Soul Volume 2 has achieved widespread success since being released in December 2022. It has amassed 30 million global streams and counting, while also inciting applause from That Grape Juice, Vibe, and ThisIsRnB, among others. The latter noted, “The melodies, beat, and instrumentation of the songs have the Jhené Aiko sound and feel from the instrumentation, rhythm, and beats. You’ll almost forget these are lullabies.”

Stay tuned for more to come from Sleep Soul.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album Photo
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album

Combining a revolutionary 33-minute, fully animated musical feature and accompanying album to create an immersive listening experience, Searching For Strawberries tells the true story of Rare Americans multi-instrumentalist “Jongo” (real name Jan Cajka) and his transformation from corporate pawn to rock star.

2
Doe Boy Releases New Single Way I Walk Photo
Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'

Strolling into a bold, bombastic, and big next chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “WAY I WALK,” out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. “WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boy locks into a bouncy flow.

3
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall Photo
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall

Following their largely sold-out Deluxe Tour earlier this year, rising New York City alternative rock band Quarters of Change have announced plans for an additional US headline tour this fall. The 20-city trek will kick off on September 14 in Virginia Beach, VA, and wrap on December 9 with the band’s largest hometown show to date in New York.

4
Matisyahu Announces Live In Brooklyn Album Photo
Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive later this month in conjunction with his birthday. Listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'
Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on PeacockKatrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in JulyRESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July
FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in AugustFERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET