Jet Jurgensmeyer to Release New Single 'Sane to My Crazy'

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Actor and country artist Jet Jurgensmeyer will release his next single, 'Sane to My Crazy,' on September 25.

Jurgensmeyer grew up on screen, playing 'Boyd' on FOX's Last Man Standing, voicing Pip in Disney's TOTS, and appearing in American Sniper, Ferdinand, Ozark and Grey's Anatomy. At 21, he is now building a country music career in his hometown of Nashville. His single 'RED' has passed one million streams, and his summer duet 'Drink Alone' with The Voice's Kayleigh Clark is nearing 700K streams.

'Sane to My Crazy' is described as a feel-good, buoyant country swing about finding the person who keeps you grounded while loving everything that makes you you. Jurgensmeyer wrote the song with David Seger and Ericca Latza after Seger shared the story of his wife Kathi: he's always been the dreamer and the musician, and she's been the level-headed sanity to his crazy. Jurgensmeyer produced the track with Dan Frizsell at Farmland Studio.

Listeners can pre-save 'Sane to My Crazy' at ffm.to/zb19gy2.

More information is available at jetjurgensmeyer.com.

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