Jet Jurgensmeyer Releases Music Video For 'Parachute'

Powerhouse teen actor and musician Jet Jurgensmeyer has released a music video for his single "Parachute" out everywhere today. The video stays true to his roots shot on a beautiful ranch in the valley of Southern California."Parachute" is a warm and confessional love song that's fitting for the holiday season and comes from his self-titled debut album.

Watch below!

It features two songs ("Real World" and "Just Another Moment Away") written by fellow actress and pop star Sabrina Carpenter. The record was also recorded at Legends Studio in Nashville and produced by Butch Baker.

In addition to his career as a musician, Jurgensmeyer is also known for his notable acting credits. He currently stars as Boyd Baxter, alongside Tim Allen, on FOX's Last Man Standing that will begin its 8th season on Jan. 2nd. He's also best known for starring in Disney Junior's T.O.T.S. in which Jurgensmeyer voices one of the leading roles alongside Vanessa Williams, Megan Hilty and Christian J. Simon.





