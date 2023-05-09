Jessy Lanza Announces 'Love Hallucination' & Shares Single 'Midnight Ontario' (Hyperdub)

The album will be released on July 28.

Jessy Lanza announces her new album, Love Hallucination, out via Hyperdub on July 28 heralded by new single "Midnight Ontario," featuring a music video directed by Infinite Vibes. With her most recent release, "Don't Leave Me Now," and a busy tour schedule with Yaeji, the dance music mastermind is primed to give us a look into a bolder, more authentic Jessy.

Produced by both Jessy and Jacques Greene, "Midnight Ontario" is a dramatic and open hearted song, with vocals in R&B 'diva' mode. It's skippy production and phrasing nods to both 2 step and Janet Jackson balladering, with just enough strangeness in its big chords. Lyrically, it's an imploring call for her lover to step up to her own passion, with a nod to Roy Batty's famous last words, revisited to express her fear her love is going unnoticed and unmatched.

Director Infinite Vibes shared his thoughts behind the video: "I'm mostly trying to accentuate what I felt from the song which has a beautiful, hazy atmosphere that's sometimes strangely unsettling - along with homages to LA & Ontario, with references to real life events that are rendered in a dreamy way.

It's based around a technique which I've been honing for a couple of years which involves creating 3D animations and augmenting them through AI, in this case Stable Diffusion. It's been a really fun one to make and I can't wait to hear the track nice and loud on some dancefloors."

Upcoming Live Dates

20 May - Brooklyn - Elsewhere Rooftop [DJ Set]

3 June - Toronto - Boiler Room @ Woodbine Park

11 Nov - London - Pitchfork Festival

12 Nov - Manchester - Yes @ Pink Room

15 Nov - Brussels - Botanique

19 Nov - Budapest - Akvarium Club

24 Nov - Berlin - Urban Spree

2 Dec - Barcelona - Nitsa



