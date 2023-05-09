Jessy Lanza Announces 'Love Hallucination' & Shares Single 'Midnight Ontario' (Hyperdub)

Jessy Lanza announces her new album, Love Hallucination, out via Hyperdub on July 28 heralded by new single "Midnight Ontario," featuring a music video directed by Infinite Vibes. With her most recent release, "Don't Leave Me Now," and a busy tour schedule with Yaeji, the dance music mastermind is primed to give us a look into a bolder, more authentic Jessy.

Produced by both Jessy and Jacques Greene, "Midnight Ontario" is a dramatic and open hearted song, with vocals in R&B 'diva' mode. It's skippy production and phrasing nods to both 2 step and Janet Jackson balladering, with just enough strangeness in its big chords. Lyrically, it's an imploring call for her lover to step up to her own passion, with a nod to Roy Batty's famous last words, revisited to express her fear her love is going unnoticed and unmatched.

Director Infinite Vibes shared his thoughts behind the video: "I'm mostly trying to accentuate what I felt from the song which has a beautiful, hazy atmosphere that's sometimes strangely unsettling - along with homages to LA & Ontario, with references to real life events that are rendered in a dreamy way.

It's based around a technique which I've been honing for a couple of years which involves creating 3D animations and augmenting them through AI, in this case Stable Diffusion. It's been a really fun one to make and I can't wait to hear the track nice and loud on some dancefloors."

Upcoming Live Dates

20 May - Brooklyn - Elsewhere Rooftop [DJ Set]

3 June - Toronto - Boiler Room @ Woodbine Park

11 Nov - London - Pitchfork Festival

12 Nov - Manchester - Yes @ Pink Room

15 Nov - Brussels - Botanique

19 Nov - Budapest - Akvarium Club

24 Nov - Berlin - Urban Spree

2 Dec - Barcelona - Nitsa