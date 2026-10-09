Jessie Mazin to Launch First North American Headline Tour Fall 2024
The folk-pop artist will perform songs from her new seven-track EP while touring with Kevin Atwater and supporting SOMBR internationally in 2027.
Folk-pop singer-songwriter Jessie Mazin has announced her first-ever solo headline tour across the US, with stops this fall in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and more. The announcement is timed to the release of her new EP, let the feeling die, out today.
Mazin is primed for her headline shows after a series of support dates. She previously opened for the Indigo Girls this spring and is currently touring with Kevin Atwater. Next year, she joins SOMBR for his 2027 EU/UK/AUS tour.
Tickets for her Los Angeles show are currently on sale to the general public. Tickets go on sale for the New York, Boston, and London dates beginning Monday, October 12 at 10 AM local time.
On the road, she will perform songs from her new seven-track EP, which fuses confessional lyrics with moody soundscapes to create a project described as both expansive and uniquely Jessie. While her debut EP untitled.jpeg offered more of an external assessment of the world, let the feeling die invites the listener directly into Mazin's psyche. Her grief-ridden melodies and crisp vocals draw from early 2000s alt-pop, forging a project that's nostalgic but also inventive.
Her music has received social media support from the likes of SZA, Gracie Abrams, V from BTS, Noah Kahan, and more.
2026 has been a significant year for Mazin. In April, she shared her first-ever EP, untitled.jpeg, a reflection on grief, growth, status quo, and inequality. Produced by Carlos de la Garza and Adam Melchor, it combines social commentary like 'the man with money in his hands' with inward reflections like 'i cut out my brain.' Following the EP's release, she collaborated with Medium Sized Backyard on a live performance session of the project, which amassed over 2.3M views on TikTok.
Tracklist
words i shouldn't say
EVERY THOUGHT I'VE EVER HAD
love, make me a believer
feel good
cognitive dissonance
cards on the table
dirty water (live from my bedroom)
Upcoming Tour Dates
October 10, 2026 - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas, TX - Kevin Atwater
October 24, 2026 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA - Headline Show
November 1, 2026 - Lower Third - London, UK - Headline Show
November 18, 2026 - Sonia's - Boston, MA - Headline Show
November 19, 2026 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - Headline Show
May 8, 2027 - Unity Arena - Oslo, Norway - Sombr
May 9, 2027 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden - Sombr
May 11, 2027 - Veikkaus Arena - Helsinki, Finland - Sombr
May 13, 2027 - Royal Arena - København S, Denmark - Sombr
May 14, 2027 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany - Sombr
May 16, 2027 - AFAS Dome - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sombr
May 18, 2027 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany - Sombr
May 19, 2027 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic - Sombr
May 22, 2027 - Accor Arena - Paris, France - Sombr
May 23, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr
May 24, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr
May 27, 2027 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland - Sombr
May 28, 2027 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany - Sombr
May 29, 2027 - Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria - Sombr
May 31, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr
Jun 1, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr
About Jessie Mazin
Jessie Mazin is a singer-songwriter known for her weaving, emotive voice and incisive lyricism, spanning deeply personal reflections and politically charged themes. She began writing songs at a young age, first on ukulele before teaching herself guitar, sharing her music online and building a dedicated audience. Emerging through platforms like TikTok, Mazin developed a raw, immediate songwriting style rooted in acoustic performance and real-time connection with listeners. Her work draws inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell and Phoebe Bridgers, blending folk traditions with atmospheric, alternative influences. Mazin has continued to evolve her sound through studio experimentation and collaborations with producers including Carlos de la Garza and Adam Melchor. Her music reflects a coming-of-age shaped by global upheaval, using songwriting as both personal expression and a means of processing social and political realities.
Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee
Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee
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