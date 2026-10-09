Jessie Mazin to Launch First North American Headline Tour Fall 2024

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Folk-pop singer-songwriter Jessie Mazin has announced her first-ever solo headline tour across the US, with stops this fall in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and more. The announcement is timed to the release of her new EP, let the feeling die, out today.

Mazin is primed for her headline shows after a series of support dates. She previously opened for the Indigo Girls this spring and is currently touring with Kevin Atwater. Next year, she joins SOMBR for his 2027 EU/UK/AUS tour.

Tickets for her Los Angeles show are currently on sale to the general public. Tickets go on sale for the New York, Boston, and London dates beginning Monday, October 12 at 10 AM local time.

On the road, she will perform songs from her new seven-track EP, which fuses confessional lyrics with moody soundscapes to create a project described as both expansive and uniquely Jessie. While her debut EP untitled.jpeg offered more of an external assessment of the world, let the feeling die invites the listener directly into Mazin's psyche. Her grief-ridden melodies and crisp vocals draw from early 2000s alt-pop, forging a project that's nostalgic but also inventive.

Her music has received social media support from the likes of SZA, Gracie Abrams, V from BTS, Noah Kahan, and more.

2026 has been a significant year for Mazin. In April, she shared her first-ever EP, untitled.jpeg, a reflection on grief, growth, status quo, and inequality. Produced by Carlos de la Garza and Adam Melchor, it combines social commentary like 'the man with money in his hands' with inward reflections like 'i cut out my brain.' Following the EP's release, she collaborated with Medium Sized Backyard on a live performance session of the project, which amassed over 2.3M views on TikTok.

Tracklist

words i shouldn't say

EVERY THOUGHT I'VE EVER HAD

love, make me a believer

feel good

cognitive dissonance

cards on the table

dirty water (live from my bedroom)

Upcoming Tour Dates

October 10, 2026 - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas, TX - Kevin Atwater

October 24, 2026 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA - Headline Show

November 1, 2026 - Lower Third - London, UK - Headline Show

November 18, 2026 - Sonia's - Boston, MA - Headline Show

November 19, 2026 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY - Headline Show

May 8, 2027 - Unity Arena - Oslo, Norway - Sombr

May 9, 2027 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden - Sombr

May 11, 2027 - Veikkaus Arena - Helsinki, Finland - Sombr

May 13, 2027 - Royal Arena - København S, Denmark - Sombr

May 14, 2027 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany - Sombr

May 16, 2027 - AFAS Dome - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sombr

May 18, 2027 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany - Sombr

May 19, 2027 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic - Sombr

May 22, 2027 - Accor Arena - Paris, France - Sombr

May 23, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr

May 24, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr

May 27, 2027 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland - Sombr

May 28, 2027 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany - Sombr

May 29, 2027 - Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria - Sombr

May 31, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr

Jun 1, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr

About Jessie Mazin

Jessie Mazin is a singer-songwriter known for her weaving, emotive voice and incisive lyricism, spanning deeply personal reflections and politically charged themes. She began writing songs at a young age, first on ukulele before teaching herself guitar, sharing her music online and building a dedicated audience. Emerging through platforms like TikTok, Mazin developed a raw, immediate songwriting style rooted in acoustic performance and real-time connection with listeners. Her work draws inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell and Phoebe Bridgers, blending folk traditions with atmospheric, alternative influences. Mazin has continued to evolve her sound through studio experimentation and collaborations with producers including Carlos de la Garza and Adam Melchor. Her music reflects a coming-of-age shaped by global upheaval, using songwriting as both personal expression and a means of processing social and political realities.

Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee



Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me