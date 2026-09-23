Jessie Mazin Announces LET THE FEELING DIE EP Out October 9
The folk-pop artist shares lead single 'love, make me a believer' with visualizer directed by Mowgly Lee.
Jessie Mazin has announced her upcoming EP, let the feeling die, out October 9. She shares this news alongside the project's lead single, 'love, make me a believer,' and an accompanying visualizer directed by Mowgly Lee (A$AP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, Jean Dawson).
With let the feeling die, she continues to carve a path for herself in the folk-pop space. She's also quickly becoming your artist's favorite artist. Her music has received social media support from the likes of SZA, Gracie Abrams, V from BTS, Noah Kahan, and more.
The new EP fuses confessional lyrics with moody soundscapes to create a project that feels both expansive and uniquely Jessie. While her debut EP untitled.jpeg offered more of an external assessment of the world, with tracks like 'the man with the money is his hands,' a reflection on wealth inequality, let the feeling die invites the listener directly into Jessie's psyche. Her grief-ridden melodies and crisp vocals draw from early 2000s alt-pop, forging a project that's nostalgic but also inventive. Lead single 'love, make me a believer' is a brooding autumnal serenade that serves as a perfect entrée into the let the feeling die universe.
Stream 'love, make me a believer' and presave let the feeling die
Jessie is currently touring alongside Kevin Atwater. She previously opened for the Indigo Girls this spring, and next year she joins Sombr for his 2027 EU/UK/AUS tour.
Upcoming Tour Dates
September 23, 2026 - The Sinclair Music Hall - Cambridge, MA - Kevin Atwater
September 27, 2026 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA - Kevin Atwater
September 29, 2026 - The Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT - Kevin Atwater
September 30, 2026 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY - Kevin Atwater
October 2, 2026 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA - Kevin Atwater
October 3, 2026 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC - Kevin Atwater
October 5, 2026 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA - Kevin Atwater
October 6, 2026 - Cannery Hall - Nashville, TN - Kevin Atwater
October 10, 2026 - The Cambridge Room at House of Blues - Dallas, TX - Kevin Atwater
May 8, 2027 - Unity Arena - Oslo, Norway - Sombr
May 9, 2027 - Avicii Arena - Stockholm, Sweden - Sombr
May 11, 2027 - Veikkaus Arena - Helsinki, Finland - Sombr
May 13, 2027 - Royal Arena - København S, Denmark - Sombr
May 14, 2027 - Barclays Arena - Hamburg, Germany - Sombr
May 16, 2027 - AFAS Dome - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sombr
May 18, 2027 - Uber Arena - Berlin, Germany - Sombr
May 19, 2027 - O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic - Sombr
May 22, 2027 - Accor Arena - Paris, France - Sombr
May 23, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr
May 24, 2027 - LANXESS arena - Köln, Germany - Sombr
May 27, 2027 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland - Sombr
May 28, 2027 - Olympiahalle - München, Germany - Sombr
May 29, 2027 - Wiener Stadthalle - Halle D Wien, Austria - Sombr
May 31, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr
Jun 1, 2027 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Sombr
About Jessie Mazin
Jessie Mazin is a singer-songwriter known for her weaving, emotive voice and incisive lyricism, spanning deeply personal reflections and politically charged themes. She began writing songs at a young age, first on ukulele before teaching herself guitar, sharing her music online and building a dedicated audience. Emerging through platforms like TikTok, Mazin developed a raw, immediate songwriting style rooted in acoustic performance and real-time connection with listeners.
Her work draws inspiration from artists like Joni Mitchell and Phoebe Bridgers, blending folk traditions with atmospheric, alternative influences. Mazin has continued to evolve her sound through studio experimentation and collaborations with producers including Carlos de la Garza and Adam Melchor. Her music reflects a coming-of-age shaped by global upheaval, using songwriting as both personal expression and a means of processing social and political realities.
Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee
Photo Credit: Mowgly Lee
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...