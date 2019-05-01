Jesse Palter To Release Debut Album 'Paper Trail'

Detroit born/LA based, prolific singer/songwriter Jesse Palter releases full-length, debut album Paper Trail July 19 on Artistry Music (a division of Mack Avenue Music Group), featuring ten tracks of aggressive, piano-pounding pop/rock in the soulful vein of Carole King, Sarah McLachlan and Sara Bareilles. The first single, fan favorite "Sever The Ties," is a powerful, rhythmic break-up song, showcasing Palter's clever nuance and versatility.

The catchy track came to Palter in the shower: "The shampoo bottle fell and ricocheted off the shelf, hitting the shower door and bounced back a few times, causing this rhythmic pattern that made me think of the hand claps used throughout the song," she says.

All of the songs on Paper Trail were written by Palter, a multi-instrumentalist, and are autobiographical, capturing an intimate snapshot of her life. She focused on strengthening her creative muscles to explore what melodies, lyrics and chord changes worked best, allowing herself to be vulnerable, brave and brutally honest.

The album was produced by veteran keyboardist Doug Petty (Céline Dion, Britney Spears), who kept the integrity of Palter's songs from demo stage through the various layers and textures brought forth, to compliment her unique artistry.

Testament to Palter's artistry is the caliber of studio musicians who were invited to play on the project - including bassists Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie's Blackstar) and Alex Al(Michael Jackson) and drummers Matt Chamberlain (Fiona Apple, Pearl Jam) and Aaron Sterling (John Mayer).

Palter, who has been in the entertainment industry her entire life, began working with GRAMMY®-winning production team the Bass Brothers (Eminem) at age 15. She started her jazz career as a teenager playing oboe and trumpet in the school band. She continued to hone her skill and passion for improvisational singing throughout Detroit with music greats such as Christian McBride, Geoffrey Keezer, Sean Jones, Marcus Belgrave and Avishai Cohen, and later headlined top venues across the country.

Palter also studied jazz at the University of Michigan during a time of immense creativity. Her roommate was GRAMMY, Oscar® and Tony Award®-winning songwriter Benj Pasek (Pasek & Paul) best known for La La Land and The Greatest Showman. She also studied alongside some of the members of critically-acclaimed jazz/funk unit Vulfpeck, who've gone on to fund an admission free tour with their royalties.

She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career as an artist and songwriter and landed a deal with Artistry Music as the label's first pop music signing. The move from jazz to pop was seamless, with her eclectic musical upbringing and deep respect and admiration for great songs and songwriters. Music has always been in her blood. Her grandmother was New York opera prodigy Dorothea Raynor.

Palter comes from a long line of creative genetics. Her great-grandfather Dan Palter invented the platform shoe, the slingback and the peep-toe via his award-winning, vintage, luxury brand Palter Deliso. He was also the inspiration for shoe icon Steve Madden. Her great-grandmother, Aida Palter, was Estée Lauder's interior decorator. Palter's father, Danny, currently works for Madden.

Madden in turn, has been very supportive of her career. He came to see her perform at the Blue Note in New York and introduced her to her manager.

In her down time, Palter continues to gig around town, including performances with Jeff Goldblum, who once tapped her for a private event to open for her idol Carole King.

For more information, please visit www.jessepalter.com. Follow @jessepalter on social media.





