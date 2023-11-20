Jesse Lynn Madera Unwraps 'Frosty The Snowman'

As the twinkle lights begin to illuminate streets and the scent of cinnamon fills the air, Jesse Lynn Madera returns this holiday music season with her latest offering, "Frosty The Snowman."

Renowned for infusing her distinctive Americana style into timeless classics, Madera's new single, produced by the accomplished Stevie Blacke (known for collaborations with Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Minogue, and P!nk), promises to be a cherished addition to the seasonal soundtrack for listeners of all ages.

In this year's festive release, Madera takes on the classic narrative of "Frosty The Snowman" with a light, bright, and folky twist. Collaborating with Blacke, the duo brought in a familial touch by including Madera's sons, George and Jack, alongside Blacke's son Benny, in a heartwarming ensemble that captures the spirit of togetherness intrinsic to the holiday season.

"I wanted to go light, bright, and folky with this year's holiday release, so I chose a classic story song - "Frosty the Snowman." Working with Stevie Blacke on this was really fun. We brought his son Benny in, and my sons George and Jack, to sing with me at the end of the song," shared Madera.

This collaboration not only resulted in musical synergy but also added a sense of shared holiday spirit, with the recording session marked by festive grins and light-up Christmas necklaces. Madera reflects on the process, saying, "Choosing the sound effects felt like being kids again. Overall, this was just such a fun song to do, and I think that shines through in the final product."

"Frosty The Snowman" is the latest in a five-year streak of Jesse Lynn Madera spreading joy through her annual holiday singles. For those unfamiliar with Jesse's holiday catalog, it's a journey through classics reimagined in her signature style. In 2022, it was the magical "I'll Be Home for Christmas (Live)," a rendition that captured the essence of togetherness and warmth. Before that, "Pretty Paper," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and "White Christmas" were all stylized with Madera's unmistakable vocal stylings, each adding a unique touch to the timeless tunes.

Madera's "Frosty The Snowman" is a must-add to holiday playlists. To jumpstart your listening Jesse created playlists of her holiday songs on YouTube and Spotify. Let the holiday cheer commence and embrace the warmth of Jesse Lynn Madera's enchanting soundscape this winter.