Jesse Lynn Madera Releases New Single 'Make It Out'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jesse Lynn Madera, the Americana singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, unveiled her dramatic new single, "Make It Out." Produced by folk icon Dan Navarro alongside Grammy-winning producer Jim Scott, this track marks an exciting new chapter for Madera following her sophomore album, Speed of Sound. More than just a song, "Make It Out" is a powerful reflection of our times leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Madera, a West Virginia native raised in Houston, is known for her ability to weave deep narratives into her music. Co-written with Rob McCulloch, "Make It Out" captures the pivotal moment we find ourselves in-not just as a nation but as a global community. The track is a call to action, urging people to engage with the world around them. "It's about where we are right now," Madera reflects. "Humanity is on the precipice. We have reached the end of this road, and we must choose which way we are going to turn."

The new single is infused with her unmistakable vocals, delivering raw emotion that resonates deeply with listeners. "I wrote the music for 'Make It Out' several years ago, but the lyrics did not settle in until our current political and social landscape presented itself." Madera reflects, "I have not really written a political song before, so this was a new adventure, and I felt the blood pumping through this piece."

In the lead-up to the single's release, Madera emphasizes a crucial message: "The only choice we have, if we want a world worth living in, is to pursue a path of joy, kindness, respect, and hope. I believe we can make it out of this." This sentiment captures the heart of "Make It Out," which Madera hopes will empower listeners to recognize their roles in shaping the future. As she shares her music with the world, it's clear that Jesse Lynn Madera is not just a storyteller-she is a beacon of hope in challenging times, encouraging us all to strive for a better tomorrow.

Comments