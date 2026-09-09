Jess Williamson Releases New Single HIGH HEELS AND BLUE JEANS

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Texas-born singer-songwriter Jess Williamson has released the new single 'High Heels and Blue Jeans,' from her forthcoming sixth studio album, A Mile South of Heaven, out October 9 on New West Records. The album can be pre-ordered here.

'High Heels and Blue Jeans' can be heard here.

A story of survival at its core, 'High Heels and Blue Jeans' illustrates the many ways that women perform in order to endure seemingly impossible situations. Sonically, silky melodies, smooth pedal steel guitar, and poignant percussion shine through.

Reflecting on the unique way that being on tour can amplify what an artist is going through, Williamson was inspired by the times on the road over the years when things felt hard for her. Instead of wallowing, she did what most women have mastered when the show must go on: reach for the waterproof eyeliner and power through.

'Being on tour has its own special way of amplifying whatever else is going on in your life, and this song was inspired by times on the road over the years when things felt hard,' states Williamson. 'There are moments in life, for us women especially, when the only way through is to put your makeup on, get dressed up, and carry on. I've had nights on tour where I was going through something in my personal life and fighting back tears trying to do my eyeliner before a show. I feel a big responsibility to the audience to give them the best show I can, and an even deeper gratitude that they showed up in the first place. So no matter what I'm carrying, it's on with the show. I wanted the chorus to feel like a celebration because that's exactly what being onstage is for me. Whatever else is happening in my life, I never lose sight of what a privilege it is to get to do this job.'

The feminist anthem follows the release of 'Tracking The Tropics,' a stunning meditation on the siren call of old friends and familiar places.

Produced by Shooter Jennings at the famed Sunset Sound in Hollywood, A Mile South Of Heaven is a twang-forward work, rich with pedal steel, fiddle, and banjo, and places traditional country music at the center of the frame, without sacrificing any of the mysticism, emotional depth, and indie sensibility that have long defined her work.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Shooter Jennings stated, 'Jess Williamson is such a unique singer and songwriter. When I first met her, I was taken by her explorative spirit with where she wanted her music to go. But I always found her songs and even singing style mysterious and refreshingly original. I'm proud of the album we made together and I really am grateful for the time we were able to spend exploring this music with each other.'

Written between LA and Marfa, where the artist splits her time, the album explores the spiritual push and pull between two vastly different worlds— from Hollywood ambition to the quiet beauty of Far West Texas. Across twelve songs, she explores the moving target of success, the search for home, relationships, grief, identity and the freedom that comes from finally letting go of other people's expectations and, more importantly, your own.

In addition to showcasing Williamson's vocals, the 12-track LP also serves as a mosaic of her life, lit by the idea that perfection is a fallacy, outside validation is a losing game, and fulfillment comes from embracing the journey rather than chasing impossible goals.

All of the stories shared on A Mile South of Heaven (the wins and losses, growth and setback, beauty and discomfort, confidence and uncertainty) create an imagistic narrative world that is, above all, deeply human and relatable.

'Depending on your outlook, a mile south of heaven may sound sad, or it may sound hopeful,' Williamson explains. 'We're always a mile south of the impossible goals we set for ourselves, and my point is, maybe that's ok, because a mile is pretty close. It's about appreciating where we are now, because there is no finish line. There is always more work to be done.'

Long regarded as one of the voices at the intersection of indie folk, American Roots, and country, Williamson has earned acclaim for albums including Time Ain't Accidental and Sorceress, while expanding her creative vision with Plains' I Walked With You a Ways. A Mile South of Heaven is Williamson's most personal, emotionally resonant, and fully realized work to date—an album with songs that reject the myth of arrival in favor of something richer: a life lived in motion, where fulfillment is found not at the end of the road but somewhere along it.

Tracklist

1. Goodbye to All That

2. High Heels and Blue Jeans

3. Country Mile

4. A Mile South of Heaven

5. Tracking the Tropics

6. Dark Day in Dallas

7. Hum of the City

8. Texas Time

9. Someone Else's Horses

10. Legends Die

11. Battle Scar

12. The Gem and Mineral Show

Upcoming Performances

Sept 17 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest (New West Records Showcase) - Vinyl Tap

Sept 18 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest (Paste Magazine Party) - Ole Red

Sept 19 - Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest - Texas Takeover at Skinny Dennis / Official Showcase at The Blue Room

Oct 1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater (with Brandon Flowers)

Oct 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

Oct 8 - Austin, TX - The Continental Club (Album Release Party)

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young



Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

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