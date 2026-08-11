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Photos: Jess Williamson Shares New Single TRACKING THE TROPICS

The Texas-born singer-songwriter recorded the twang-forward LP with producer Shooter Jennings at Sunset Sound.

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Photos: Jess Williamson Shares New Single TRACKING THE TROPICS

Jess Williamson has released a new single, TRACKING THE TROPICS, taken from her forthcoming sixth studio album A MILE SOUTH OF HEAVEN, due out October 9 via New West Records. The song features driving guitar, pedal steel, and a drum groove behind Williamson's vocals, and touches on themes of escape, nostalgia, and longing for familiar people and places.




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