Photos: Jess Williamson Shares New Single TRACKING THE TROPICS
The Texas-born singer-songwriter recorded the twang-forward LP with producer Shooter Jennings at Sunset Sound.
By: Rachel Stone
Jess Williamson has released a new single, TRACKING THE TROPICS, taken from her forthcoming sixth studio album A MILE SOUTH OF HEAVEN, due out October 9 via New West Records. The song features driving guitar, pedal steel, and a drum groove behind Williamson's vocals, and touches on themes of escape, nostalgia, and longing for familiar people and places.
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