Alicia Blue Releases COUNTRY DESIRE, Sets Fall Tour Through Nov. 9

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Alicia Blue has released her debut album Country Desire, produced by 4x Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings. The new album finds the Nashville-based singer-songwriter navigating themes of longing, consequence and control in what feels like a blue-collar epic.

The album features early singles 'Please Don't Call,' 'Rose of Tennessee,' 'Backwards Again' and 'Kentucky Cowboy.' After Shooter Jennings discovered Alicia's early demos, he agreed to make the album after their first meeting, without a label or budget. These sessions at Hollywood's famed Sunset Sound studio pulled together powerhouse players Jay Bellerose on drums (Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Ray Lamontagne), Brian Whelan on keys and textures (Dwight Yoakam), Ted Russell Kamp on bass (Sturgill Simpson, Tanya Tucker) and Greg Leisz on pedal steel (Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton), alongside Alicia's guitarist Alex Labrie.

What came out is a record obsessed with desire -- not as fantasy, but as a force that drives and dismantles. On its inspiration, Alicia shares, 'I'd say a lifetime of parts of myself that came to the surface, that needed airtime, the spotlight, so they could stop sitting in the driver's seat.' The end result is a debut that already sounds lived-in, hard-won and mythic.

Alicia is on the road this fall with her new music in tow, making stops in Nashville for AMERICANAFEST, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more with Robert Ellis.

Hailing between the South Borderlands of Texas and the orange groves of Southern California, Alicia Blue is an artist whose voice carries a blue-collar directness shaped as much by mariachi and rancheras as by classic country.

Tracklist

1. Run Me Ragged

2. Backwards Again

3. Kentucky Cowboy

4. Hungry Ghost

5. Rose of Tennessee

6. Clean

7. Ride

8. Please Don't Call

9. Draggin' a Broken Heart

10. I Know What Doesn't Fade

11. Waitress Blues

12. Mama, I'm Writing

Tour Dates

August 28 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley #

September 6 - New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall *

September 18 - Nashville, TN - ACME Feed & Seed (AMERICANAFEST)

October 1 - Brooklyn, NY - Skinny Dennis +

October 2 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub +

October 3 - Northampton, MA - The Parlor Room +

October 4 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy +

October 14 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger +

October 15 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl +

October 17 - Memphis, TN - Hernando's Hideaway +

November 6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfarer +

November 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Gold-Diggers +

November 8 - Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall +

November 9 - Folsom, CA - Folsom Hotel +

# with Luella, Bronwyn

* with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Marfa

+ with Robert Ellis

Photo Credit: Yiota Katsaitis



Photo Credit: Yiota Katsaitis

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...