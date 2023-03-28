Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jess Williamson Announces New Album 'Time Ain't Accidental'

Jess Williamson Announces New Album 'Time Ain't Accidental'

The new album will be released on June 9.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Jess Williamson announces her new album Time Ain't Accidental, out June 9th on Mexican Summer, with a video for lead single "Hunter."

Rolling Stone, who premiered the Rocco & Giles-directed video and profiled Williamson today, says "With dense strokes of Americana and razor-sharp songwriting, the album traces a through-line from her 2020 breakthrough Sorceress and 2022's I Walked with You a Ways...The 11 songs on the new album are a cozy concoction of Nineties country and older influences: imagine Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" mashed with Neil Young's Harvest Moon, and you'll get the idea. "

"If you've been ghosted, if you've chased after an unavailable person, if you've been given crumbs when you need a full meal, 'Hunter' is a song for you," Williamson explains. "I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles. That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing."

Williamson has also announced a North American spring tour that kicks off in Nashville, TN on May 19th and wraps on June 17th in Los Angeles. Tour highlights include shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Austin. All dates below.

A daringly personal but inevitable evolution for the Texas-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Time Ain't Accidental is evocative of iconic Western landscapes, tear-in-beer anthems, and a wholly modern take on country music that is completely her own. Above everything, sonically and thematically, this album is about Williamson's voice, crystalline and acrobatic in its range, standing front and center.

Think Linda Rondstadt turned minimalist, The Chicks gone indie or even Emmylou Harris' work with Daniel Lanois. Ringing boldly and unobscured, it's the sound of a woman running into her life and art head-on, unambiguously, and on her own terms for the first time.

Last year, Williamson and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee released I Walked With You A Ways under the name Plains; a critically acclaimed record filled to the whiskey-barreled brim with feminine confidence, camaraderie, and straight-up country bangers and ballads.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES:

5/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/26 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

5/27 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival

5/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

5/31 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

6/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/6 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

6/8 - Dallas, TX @ The Sundown

6/9 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/10 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young



Photos: Taylor Swift, P!NK & More Attend iHeart Radio Music Awards Photo
Photos: Taylor Swift, P!NK & More Attend iHeart Radio Music Awards
Check out photos of celebrities at the 2023 “iHeartRadio Music Awards,' including H.E.R., Joel McHale, Nicole Scherzinger, Phoebe Bridgers, ICON Award Recipient P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Latto, Doja Cat, Becky G, Jax, and more.
TDJ Announces New North American Tour Dates Photo
TDJ Announces New North American Tour Dates
TDJ has announced a string of live tour dates including her first US shows for 2023. The tour kicks off on June 8 in Austin at Club Eternal, followed by dates in LA, Vancouver, Portland, Montreal, Paris, Glasgow, and includes performances at OSHEAGA Music Festival, DOUR Festival, and a Boiler Room event in New York City.
ODESZA Announce 2023 Tour Dates Photo
ODESZA Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The second leg, produced by Live Nation, will follow headlining performances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Electric Forest, taking the GRAMMY-nominated duo to stops in San Diego, Columbus, Indianapolis, New Orleans, and more, featuring support from Bob Moses, Bonobo (DJ set), Big Boi, and more.
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform Jaded on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Photo
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS
Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ SpecialVideo: Watch Miley Cyrus Perform 'Jaded' on Her BACKYARD SESSIONS Disney+ Special
March 27, 2023

Watch Miley Cyrus perform 'Jaded' from her recent album 'Endless Summer Vacation' on her Disney+ Backyard Sessions concert special. Cyrus' cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.”
Video: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday MorningVideo: Nickel Creek Perform on CBS Saturday Morning
March 27, 2023

Nickel Creek—mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins—were featured on “CBS Saturday Morning” this past weekend as part of their “Saturday Sessions” series, performing three songs from their acclaimed new album, Celebrants: “Where the Long Line Leads,” “Holding Pattern” and “To The Airport.”  Watch the video now!
Los Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and AdditionsLos Cabos Premier Jazz Experience 'The Life Luxe Experience' Announces New Date and Additions
March 27, 2023

The black, female-owned jazz experience, The Life Luxe Experience, has announced a new date. The Life Luxe Experience has always created its weekend event based on the needs and desires of its guests, many who, despite a desire to attend, found the dates in conflict with important personal milestones.
Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'
March 27, 2023

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life.
Penguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano DayPenguin Cafe Shares 'Second Variety' In Honor of Piano Day
March 27, 2023

‘Second Variety’ follows the critically acclaimed 2019 album ‘Handfuls Of Night’, which was inspired by Arthur Jeffes’ expedition where he re-created famous explorer Scott’s last Antarctic trip in 1911. This was followed by the 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album, titled ‘A Matter of Life… 2021’.
share