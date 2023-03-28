Jess Williamson Announces New Album 'Time Ain't Accidental'

Jess Williamson announces her new album Time Ain't Accidental, out June 9th on Mexican Summer, with a video for lead single "Hunter."

Rolling Stone, who premiered the Rocco & Giles-directed video and profiled Williamson today, says "With dense strokes of Americana and razor-sharp songwriting, the album traces a through-line from her 2020 breakthrough Sorceress and 2022's I Walked with You a Ways...The 11 songs on the new album are a cozy concoction of Nineties country and older influences: imagine Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine" mashed with Neil Young's Harvest Moon, and you'll get the idea. "

"If you've been ghosted, if you've chased after an unavailable person, if you've been given crumbs when you need a full meal, 'Hunter' is a song for you," Williamson explains. "I wrote it during a time when I was heartbroken over a breakup and experimenting with dating in Los Angeles. That era felt like being thrown to the wolves, but it helped me to see myself and what I really wanted more clearly. This song is an anthem for the true lovers out there, anyone who is hunting for the real thing."

Williamson has also announced a North American spring tour that kicks off in Nashville, TN on May 19th and wraps on June 17th in Los Angeles. Tour highlights include shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Austin. All dates below.

A daringly personal but inevitable evolution for the Texas-born, Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Time Ain't Accidental is evocative of iconic Western landscapes, tear-in-beer anthems, and a wholly modern take on country music that is completely her own. Above everything, sonically and thematically, this album is about Williamson's voice, crystalline and acrobatic in its range, standing front and center.

Think Linda Rondstadt turned minimalist, The Chicks gone indie or even Emmylou Harris' work with Daniel Lanois. Ringing boldly and unobscured, it's the sound of a woman running into her life and art head-on, unambiguously, and on her own terms for the first time.

Last year, Williamson and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee released I Walked With You A Ways under the name Plains; a critically acclaimed record filled to the whiskey-barreled brim with feminine confidence, camaraderie, and straight-up country bangers and ballads.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES:

5/19 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

5/26 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

5/27 - Toronto, ON @ The Monarch Tavern

5/28 - Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Music & Arts Festival

5/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

5/31 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/1 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

6/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

6/5 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/6 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

6/8 - Dallas, TX @ The Sundown

6/9 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/10 - Austin, TX - Continental Club

6/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young