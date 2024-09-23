Jesper Lindell Kicks Off Tour Supporting Morgan Wade This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrated Swedish singer-songwriter Jesper Lindell is currently on the road in the U.S. making headline appearances as well as supporting country star Morgan Wade in select markets on the east coast through September. After performing as part of this year’s Americanafest in Nashville, TN, these performances come on the heels of the release of Before The Sun, Lindell’s latest acclaimed studio album. A full listing of these remaining U.S. dates can be found below.



With the release of Before The Sun (GG Records/Border), Lindell is well on his way to establishing himself as a major player on the Scandinavian music scene. The album was heralded by critics as well as fans and spent many weeks in the top 10 of the Swedish sales charts. The first single taken from the album is the opening track,”One Of These Rainy Days,” a soulful statement that shares a musical territory inhabited by greats like Van Morrison, Boz Scaggs and The Band. Check out the music video for “One Of These Rainy Days” on YouTube HERE, and stream Before The Sun in full on all platforms HERE.

Much has happened since the release of Twilights, Jesper Lindell’s previous album in March 2022. The album was very well received in Sweden and internationally, enabling Lindell and his band to tour the album for more than a year. And they did some serious touring, for sure. Since the release, they have played 150+ gigs back home in Scandinavia and in France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands and the UK. The heavy touring has allowed Lindell to grow even further as a vocalist and stage personality. And the band has developed into a smooth machine, delivering on top level night after night.



In the history of music, there are some strange, almost mythical places. Muscle Shoals is actually a pretty gloomy small town in Alabama, but for music fans it’s a Mecca, due to all the great music recorded there. Woodstock has its charm with its artist colony and chick boutiques, but it’s because of all the groundbreaking music created there that music buffs talk about Woodstock as a holy place. Bakersfield was and is a farming town with some oil findings in California. Nothing much going on there except it was the birthplace of a brand new subgenre of country music in the ‘60s. In the future we might add Brunnsvik to the list of mythical music locations? A place with a fertile ground for timeless music, with deep roots and viability. Just like the music Jesper Lindell and his band gives us on the new album, Before The Sun: timeless, proud and beautiful. Jesper Lindell will be making the following appearances through September. Dates below.

SEPTEMBER

24 — Washington, DC — Embassy of Sweden *

25 — Sheffield, MA — Race Brook Lodge *

26 — Northampton, MA — The Academy of Music ^

27 — Albany, NY — The Egg ^

28 — Woodstock, NY — Levon Helm Studios ^

29 — New Haven, CT — Toad's Place ^

30 — Manchester, VT — Billsville *



* — headline show

^ — supporting Morgan Wade

Photo Credit: Lina Nylander

Comments