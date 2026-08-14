Jerry Wonda's PLATINUM SOUND ACADEMY to Aid Newark Students in Music

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Grammy Award-winning producer Jerry 'Wonda' Duplessis is continuing his work with Newark public school students through the PLATINUM SOUND ACADEMY, a summer program now in its fourth year. The three-week intensive is based at Duplessis's Platinum Sound Recording Studios in New York City and serves students in grades 9 through 12 from West Side High School, East Side High School, Barringer High School, Arts High School, Newark School of Global Studies and Technology High School.

Now in its fourth year, the three-week music and entertainment intensive gives students access to opportunities that extend far beyond the spotlight. Based at Wonda's Platinum Sound Recording Studios in New York City, the Academy places young people inside a professional creative environment where they receive hands-on instruction from Wonda and other respected industry professionals.

Throughout the program, students learn the fundamentals of songwriting, music production, recording and audio engineering, while also exploring the business behind the music—including publishing, licensing, royalties, distribution, artist development, management, content creation and emerging technology.

'For many young people, the dream begins with becoming a performer—but the music industry offers so many meaningful careers behind the scenes,' said Jerry Wonda. 'Platinum Sound Academy allows students to discover those opportunities, develop their talents and understand the business of turning creativity into a career. I want them to see that there is a place for them in this industry.'

Wonda remains personally involved throughout the intensive, providing musical instruction, production guidance and mentorship while sharing lessons from his decades-long career. Students work with producers, engineers, artists, songwriters and music executives, gaining both technical knowledge and an understanding of studio etiquette, collaboration, professionalism and intellectual-property ownership.

This summer, students also stepped outside the recording studio for educational visits to two leading music-industry organizations. At TuneCore, they participated in a learning session focused on music distribution and performed for members of the company's staff. Students also visited BMI, where they learned about music publishing, performing rights, songwriting and how creators are compensated for their work.

The Academy's 2026 curriculum included:

Curriculum

Recording and audio engineering

Songwriting and music production

Music publishing and licensing

Royalties and music distribution

Artist development and content creation

Music business and management

Artificial intelligence and emerging technology

Career opportunities beyond performing

The program culminates in the creation of an original song and music video developed collaboratively by the students. From writing and recording to performing and producing visual content, the final project allows participants to apply what they have learned while experiencing the complete creative process.

Through its growing partnership with Newark Public Schools and the Newark Board of Education, Platinum Sound Academy provides high school students with access to professional spaces, industry knowledge and mentorship that might otherwise be beyond their reach.

Superintendent Roger León said, 'Jerry Wonda is doing more than teaching students how music is created at the Platinum Sounds Academy Summer Program. 'He is helping them recognize their value, limitless potential, learn of new career possibilities, and imagine a future for themselves in one of the world's most influential industries'

The Academy also offers professional panels, corporate visits, field trips, work-based learning opportunities, educator development and special master sessions designed to connect education with the rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

Raised in East Orange, New Jersey, Wonda has built an acclaimed career as a producer, musician and entrepreneur. Through Platinum Sound Academy, he is using his experience, professional relationships and recording studio to create a pathway for the next generation of artists, executives, engineers, producers and innovators.

About Platinum Sound Academy

Founded by Grammy Award-winning producer Jerry 'Wonda' Duplessis, Platinum Sound Academy is an immersive music-industry education initiative that prepares young people for careers onstage and behind the scenes. Through hands-on instruction inside Platinum Sound Recording Studios, students explore music production, songwriting, audio engineering, publishing, licensing, distribution, artist development, content creation, technology, entrepreneurship and entertainment management. The Academy combines creative expression, career readiness and mentorship to help students turn their talent and interests into future opportunities.

About Jerry 'Wonda' Duplessis

Three-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer Jerry 'Wonda' Duplessis, whose production credits include the Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Shakira, Justin Bieber, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Carlos Santana, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Miguel and many more, continues to give back to Newark Public Schools students through the Platinum Sound Academy, an immersive summer program introducing young people to careers throughout the music and entertainment industries. Wonda's career includes producing and contributing to some of contemporary music's most celebrated recordings, including the Fugees' landmark album The Score, Santana's Grammy-winning hit 'Maria Maria,' Shakira's global phenomenon 'Hips Don't Lie,' Whitney Houston's 'My Love Is Your Love' and Justin Bieber's 'U Smile.' Today, he is using that experience—and the relationships he has built across the music industry—to educate, mentor and create opportunities for Newark's next generation of artists, producers, engineers, songwriters and entertainment executives.

Duplessis, a native of East Orange, New Jersey, first gained recognition as a member of the FUGEES before building a production career that has included work with Shakira, Justin Bieber, Carlos Santana, Beyonce and Whitney Houston. The Newark students in the program have taken field trips to Sony Music, BMI and Tunecore and worked together on songwriting, recording and producing a music video during the intensive.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Platinum Academy



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Platinum Academy

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