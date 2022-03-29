Jerry Paper Releases New Single 'Duumb' From Upcoming Album

Jerry Paper's new single 'Duumb' is about "just being a f*cking dumbass and forgiving yourself!" Alongside vocal contributions from friends Sari and Romy Lightman of the band Tasseomancy, Jerry Paper, aka the freaky weirdo musical persona of Lucas Nathan, croons about "knowing the right choice and making the wrong one anyway...".

'Duumb' is taken from Jerry Paper's new synth-pop, weird-rock, bizarro-muzak album Free Time, out April 15 on Stones Throw. The album is an expression of freedom on their journey to self-discovery as a nonbinary artist, groover, and, most importantly, shaker of ass.

On Free Time, Jerry Paper embraces themselves for who they really are: non-binary, a beautiful flower, nuanced, strange, bizarre, and flawed...with a ketchup stain on their blue dress.

Listen to the new single here: