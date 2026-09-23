Jeremy Short Adds Fall 2026 Tour Dates Through South and Midwest

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Appalachian space-funk innovator Jeremy Short is hitting the road this fall with a newly expanded slate of tour dates spanning the South, Appalachia, Midwest, and beyond. Following the release of his new single, 'Until We're Done,' featuring blues-rock powerhouse Jared James Nichols, Short has added several new stops to his 2026 tour, including newly announced appearances at Healing Appalachia's inaugural Healing Halloween in Huntington, WV on October 31 and a performance at Fitzerald's in Berwyn, IL on November 13 supporting Them Coulee Boys.

Released September 2, 'Until We're Done' finds Short trading blistering guitar leads with Nichols against a hazy, psychedelic soundscape of wailing guitars, soulful vocals, and hard-driving grooves. The collaboration came together after Short took a chance on a longtime guitar hero, sending Nichols a demo and cold email with a pitch for why his bluesy hard-rock style would be a natural fit for the track.

'I didn't expect a reply,' Short said of reaching out to Nichols. 'I just figured, what the hell, take the shot, and whatever happens, happens.'

'It was an absolute honor to contribute my guitar playing on this track with Jeremy and his band,' says Nichols. 'Working alongside Jeremy was seamless. His energy was infectious, and it was honestly one of the most free-flowing sessions I've ever been a part of. We simply let the music breathe and took it wherever it wanted to go. Jeremy is the real-deal.'

The resulting collaboration has become a defining moment in Short's evolving sound, pairing his genre-bending approach to the guitar with Nichols' unmistakable blues-rock firepower. The two will share the stage November 27 at the legacy Southgate House Revival in Newport, KY.

Short's fall run will take him through Cincinnati, Charleston, WV, Lexington, Thomas, WV, Raleigh, Savannah, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Washington, D.C.-area markets, and more, with additional performances throughout Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Georgia, and the Carolinas. Several upcoming dates will feature Short alongside Marc Ridge & The Revelers.

The newly expanded schedule also includes a handful of distinctive festival and special-event appearances, including the Shenandoah 500 in Mt. Solon, VA; Grass(roots) In the Glades Fest in Glades, PA; and Healing Halloween in Huntington, WV –– a free community event hosted by the team behind Healing Appalachia, the annual festival dedicated to supporting Appalachians affected by substance use disorder.

Short's busy fall schedule follows another major milestone: his recent partnership with Weymann Guitars, making him the historic instrument maker's first endorsed artist in nearly a century since pioneering country music legend Jimmie Rodgers famously played his custom-built Weymann signature model.

For Short, the partnership represents a connection between his forward-looking, genre-fluid approach to the guitar and the legacy of one of America's storied instrument makers.

'Jeremy is a generational musician,' said Niko de Weymann. 'The kind of player whose natural ability, improvisation, and command of virtually any genre immediately separates him from his peers.'

With new music out now and an increasingly expansive live schedule ahead, Short continues to carve out his own lane at the intersection of psychedelic rock, funk, blues, soul, and Appalachian roots music.

'Until We're Done' featuring Jared James Nichols is available now on all digital streaming platforms. For tour dates and more information, visit JeremyShortMusic.com and follow Jeremy Short at @JeremyShortMusic on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Jeremy Short Tour Dates

Sept 24 - Stanleys Pub - Cincinnati, OH

Sept 26 - Be My Neighbor - Charleston, WV

Oct 2 - Shenandoah 500 - Mt Solon, VA

Oct 3 - Grass(roots) In The Glades Fest - Glades, PA

Oct 9 - Grant's Lounge - Macon, GA

Oct 10 - Broughton ST Bowl & Brew - Savannah, GA +

Oct 15 - The Pour House - Raleigh, NC +

Oct 16 - 185 King St - Brevard, NC +

Oct 17 - Boone Saloon - Boone, NC +

Oct 24 - The Campbell House - Lexington, KY

Oct 30 - The Purple Fiddle - Thomas, WV

Oct 31 - Healing Halloween - Huntington, WV

Nov 5 - Nowhere Bar - Athens, GA

Nov 6 - Smith's Olde Bar - Atlanta, GA

Nov 7 - Le Bon Temps Roule - New Orleans, LA

Nov 13 - Fitzgerald's - Berwyn, IL #

Nov 8 - Keg and Barrel - Hattiesburg, MS

Nov 20 - Alpine Theatre - Ripley, WV

Nov 21 - Jammin' Java - Vienna, VA

Nov 25 - Empty Glass - Charleston, WV

Nov 27 - Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY *

Dec 4 - Big Timber Brewing - Elkins, WV

Dec 11 - Milk Parlor - Blacksburg, VA

Dec 31 - The Coterie - Kokomo, IN

+ Co-Headline with Marc Ridge & The Revelers

* Supporting Jared James Nichols

# Supporting Them Coulee Boys

Photo Credit: Dani Brown



Photo Credit: Dani Brown

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