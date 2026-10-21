Jenny Scheinman Shares ONE HUNDRED YEARS TODAY Single

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Jenny Scheinman has shared 'So Many Moons,' the second single from her forthcoming album, One Hundred Years Today, out November 6 via RPF Records/Royal Potato Family. Among the seven-track collection's more delicate moments, the song evokes a pastoral beauty often present in Scheinman's most striking compositions, closing the record with a sense of gentle, prayer-like introspection.

''So Many Moons' is a requiem, a sign-off, a goodbye, and a mourner's kaddish, but also a love song and a lyric of gratitude,' says Scheinman. 'It's dedicated to our dear colleague Hal Willner whose parents escaped the Nazi concentration camps, and who created an unforgettable body of work as a producer of music and musicians.'

The music on One Hundred Years Today was inspired by Scheinman's grandmother, a Jewish Palestinian pianist who eloped with her violinist husband in the late 1920s. Together, they traveled across Europe, teaching and performing amidst a rapidly deteriorating geopolitical landscape. As danger escalated in the late '30s, their network of fellow musicians scattered, leading the couple to flee to Brooklyn, where she taught piano for the rest of her life. Scheinman recently discovered a box of postcards sent to her grandmother with detailed accounts from friends during that time, leading her to draw emotional parallels between the years leading up to World War II and the present moment. She imagined the music flowing like a secret code passed between generations, a means of creating connection in times of upheaval.

'Music has long been a medium for the transfer of codes and as such, it is part of our survival story,' says Scheinman. 'The phrase One Hundred Years Today is really another way of saying eternity. Every song is like a message in a bottle to a future generation, and at the same time the opening of a message from 100 years before.'

For the album's recording sessions, Scheinman reconvened the ensemble first heard on her 2024 album All Species Parade: guitarists Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Tony Scherr, and drummer Kenny Wollesen. The chemistry among the six musicians allowed them to express the intentions behind Scheinman's compositions, which speak to the solace that music and creativity offer as lifelines of hope and even as means of organized resistance in times of struggle.

'We're living in a time when it's so important to continue making music and art. The endeavor continued through the horrors of World War II and will continue 100 years from now, no matter what is happening,' says Scheinman. 'This album is a love letter to all the musicians who keep creating at any given moment.'

Scheinman will tour in support of One Hundred Years Today, offering a sneak peek of material from the album at Barbes in Brooklyn, NY, on October 29 (sets at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.), followed by a three-night Midwest run over release weekend, including a stop at The Green Mill in Chicago. Additional dates will be announced shortly.

One Hundred Years Today is available November 6, 2026 on Vinyl, CD and Digital formats. Pre-order is available here.

Tour Dates

10/29 - Brooklyn, NY - Barbes

11/6 - Galesburg, IL - Knox College

11/7 - Chicago, IL - The Green Mill

11/8 - Columbus, OH - Capital University

1/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Sam First

1/7-8 - San Francisco, CA - SFJAZZ

1/9 - Corvallis, OR - University of Oregon

1/10 - Arcata, CA - The Arcata Playhouse

3/2-4 - New York, NY - Dizzy's Club

3/5 - Saugerties, NY - The Local

3/6 - Keene, NH - The Colonial

3/7 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

3/8 - Northampton, MA - Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares

Photo Credit: Kory Thibeault



Photo Credit: Kory Thibeault

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