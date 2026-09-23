Jenny Scheinman Announces ONE HUNDRED YEARS TODAY Album

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Violinist and composer Jenny Scheinman has announced a new album, One Hundred Years Today, due November 6 via RPF Records/Royal Potato Family. The album is preceded by the first single, 'Turns The Wagon Wheel,' which is out today.

Early in the recording of the evocative new album, Scheinman turned to her band in the studio and exclaimed, 'More apocalyptic! This is end-of-times jazz!' She had reconvened the ensemble first heard on her 2024 album All Species Parade: guitarists Bill Frisell and Julian Lage, pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Tony Scherr, and drummer Kenny Wollesen. With seven new compositions in hand, largely inspired by her Palestinian Jewish grandmother's travels through Europe a century ago, Scheinman and company were exploring emotional parallels between the years leading up to World War II and the present moment. She imagined the music flowing like a secret code passed between generations, a means of creating connection in times of upheaval.

'The phrase One Hundred Years Today is really another way of saying eternity,' Scheinman says. 'Every song is like a message in a bottle to a future generation, and at the same time the opening of a message from 100 years before.'

Drawn from author James McBride's novel Song Yet Sung, in which runaway slaves communicate via cryptic code, 'Turns The Wagon Wheel' captures a vivid sense of history's cyclical nature. Scheinman kept a passage hanging on her wall while composing One Hundred Years Today: 'Chance is an instrument of God and the coach wrench turns the wagon wheel.' The spirit of these words is vividly captured in its ardent groove and extended improvisation. It allows the entire band to stretch out, most notably Frisell, who adds a subtle underpinning of nuanced funk.

'Music has long been a medium for the transfer of codes, and as such, it is part of our survival story,' Scheinman says. 'There are many codes on this record, but perhaps the most prominent is the four repeated eighth notes on the bass line here. They play throughout, contextualizing the haunting melodies and anchoring Bill's guitar. If their heartbeat-like pattern is transmitting a message, it is that we are alive, and we are listening.'

As the collection unfolds, Scheinman presents a three-song suite that evokes her grandparents' romance: 'Stars Of The Lower Deck' imagines the couple meeting when her grandmother was returning by boat to her home in Palestine after studying piano at the Royal Conservatory in London, and her grandfather was playing in the ship's orchestra; 'Alive At The Kakadu,' replete with buoyant uptempo swing, is named after the Weimar Republic–era Berlin bar where Scheinman likes to envision her grandmother encountering subversive, unbridled music and theater; 'The Edge Of Dawn' conjures the growing shadow of war in the late 1930s that led them to leave Europe for Brooklyn.

'Django In America' pays tribute to the inventive genius of Django Reinhardt, a contemporary of her grandmother whose 'wild, expressive, and risky' approach Scheinman gained a deep appreciation for while playing his music to pay her way through college. The ethereal trio piece 'Dream Beguine' offers a moment of beauty and escape, and the closing 'So Many Moons' serves as a tender expression of gratitude, dedicated to the late record producer Hal Willner.

Through these seven compositions, Scheinman found poetic solace in the ways music and creativity offered a lifeline of hope, and even a means of organized resistance in the face of rapid change, instability, and rising authoritarianism.

'In times of struggle, it's more important than ever to continue making music and art,' Scheinman explains. 'It brings joy to the world, but can also let the powers that be know we are listening, and bearing witness.'

Alongside the aforementioned McBride quote, Scheinman also hung another by Linda Ronstadt expressing why humans make music. It ends with the thought: 'They sing so the subsequent generations won't forget what the current generation endured, or dreamed, or delighted in.' Indeed, like a message in a bottle washed ashore, One Hundred Years Today exults in humanity's eternal need to dream, delight and, ultimately, endure.

Tracklist

1. Turns The Wagon Wheel

2. Django In America

3. Dream Beguine

4. Stars Of The Lower Deck

5. Alive At The Kakadu

6. The Edge Of Dawn

7. So Many Moons

One Hundred Years Today will be available November 6, 2026 on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Photo Credit: Kory Thibeault



Photo Credit: Kory Thibeault

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 13 Hrs 11 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link