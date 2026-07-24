Chandler Travis Releases New LP 'Branches Out' and Announces New England Residency

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Chandler Travis has released a new studio album titled BRANCHES OUT and announced an accompanying New England residency in support of the record.

BRANCHES OUT (July 24, Biddy Records) is the result of an original musical written with lyricist David Greenberger and playwright Gip Hoppe that never quite made it, though the themes remain — aging, dementia, and the fierce human need to make something beautiful in the face of loss.

Greenberger, whose Duplex Planet project documented the inner lives of elderly people with humor, dignity, and deep curiosity, has collaborated with Bill Frisell, Andy Partridge, and Los Lobos, and is the subject of a new documentary Beyond the Duplex Planet that premiered at SXSW 2026. 'This is a true adventure into previously uncharted territory,' adds Travis. The album cost years, and friendships, and more than Travis bargained for. What survived was the best writing either man had ever done.

BRANCHES OUT features Travis' band the Three-O (a quartet), and his Philharmonic (check out 2010's Chandler Travis Philharmonic Blows), with special guests Patty Larkin, Zoe Lewis, Kami Lyle, and Jennifer Kimball.

This is not an album that mourns. It observes, it plays, it finds the light. Fifty-plus years in, the work gets deeper.

A Cape Cod institution, Chandler toured for decades in the duo Travis & Shook, who were regular openers for their friend and supporter George Carlin. The group appeared on

and The Midnight Special, and toured internationally with the Incredible Casuals.

Chandler Travis Philharmonic are performing throughout the summer in New England. Tickets are available here.

Credit: Rowland Scherman

LIVE

July 22 — Barnstable, MA @ Memorial Park

July 30 — Provincetown, MA @ Bubala's by the Bay

August 6 — Provincetown, MA @ Bubala's by the Bay

August 8 — Truro, MA @ Truro Center for the Arts

August 13, 20, 27 — Provincetown, MA @ Bubala's by the Bay

September 3 — Provincetown, MA @ Bubala's by the Bay

September 7 — Eastham, MA @ Eastham Windmill

September 10 — Provincetown, MA @ Bubala's by the Bay

For more information, visit www.chandlertravis.com or Bandcamp.

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