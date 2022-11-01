Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jenny Grace Releases Haunting New Single 'Ghost'

Born on Merle Haggard's birthday of April 6th, Jenny Grace embodies the untamed spirit which country music was built on.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

Jenny Grace Releases Haunting New Single 'Ghost'

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Jenny Grace recently released her new single "Ghost." You can listen to the song, co-written with Brian McKeever, HERE!

With harrowing lyrics like did you think it would be easy to pretend you don't care, to forget about our past and hide away in your fear, "Ghost" tells an empowering tale about finding yourself. You can watch the official music video HERE!

"I like country music that has a lot of storytelling," Jenny explains. "That's what is really meaningful to me. I enjoy embracing feelings and it's really healing to be a songwriter and to sing. Ghost was inspired by everything that has been going on in the world from 2019 up until now. I also went through some relationship stuff and some heartaches and I just really wanted to write about it.

Born on Merle Haggard's birthday of April 6th, Jenny Grace embodies the untamed spirit which country music was built on. A wide-eyed kid turned into a mature young woman who served her country at the age of 18. Following four years of army intelligence service and with inspiration from country greats Reba McEntire, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood, Jenny began writing music and perfecting her voice. Her journey and desire to bring her own grit to country music is reflected in her upcoming 2022 album.

Branded by some in the music industry as having the dichotomy of the mystical soul of Stevie Nicks and the classic, wholesome, heart of Dolly Parton, Jenny is creating a name for herself with her classic voice, prolific storytelling, hard work and dedication. Her musical debut in 2019 on WSM-AM (Grand Ole Opry Radio) launched live performances at Jamfest, Sailfest, Yellow Ribbon Fund, and the Nashville VA Medical Center. She was nominated in several categories for the 2019 Josie Music Awards and is currently nominated for "Album of the Year" (for her collaboration with Danny McMahon) for the 2022 British Country Music Awards. Jenny released her current single "Ghost" on October 28, 2022.

For more information, visit www.jennygracemusic.com.



Dani Hagan Releases New Single Kissing You Photo
Dani Hagan Releases New Single 'Kissing You'
LA singer/songwriter Dani Hagan has released a new single and video, “Kissing You.” The track “Kissing You” has a dark and sultry vibe, with an air of mystery as it builds anticipation. Kissing You is also the title-track of the forthcoming album.  Romantic to the core, the album gives a glimpse into the corners of Dani’s heart.
RUMTUM Releases New Single Pier Light on Bastard Jazz Recordings Photo
RUMTUM Releases New Single 'Pier Light' on Bastard Jazz Recordings
Denver, CO-based producer and visual artist RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) returns to Bastard Jazz with a new single, the first from his upcoming album campaign. “Pier Light” is a true progression in RUMTUM’s sound, one the producer has built with a steady stream of singles and 2022’s “Isles in Indigo” LP.
IDLES Announce 5 Years of Brutalism Reissue Photo
IDLES Announce '5 Years of Brutalism' Reissue
IDLES - Joe Talbot, Mark Bowen, Lee Kiernan, Adam Devonshire and Jon Beavis - will release a reissue of their debut album. Five Years of Brutalism will be re-issued on cherry-red vinyl with alternative artwork. The digital package will feature the entire set from their surprise performance from the BBC Introducing Stage at this year’s Glastonbury.
Sabrina Francis Launches Her New Single Call Me Photo
Sabrina Francis Launches Her New Single 'Call Me'
This year, performing at the prestigious Bush Hall, Sabrina Francis launched her newest single ‘Call Me’ with her coveted Treehouse band after the grand acclaim of her last two singles ‘Cocoa Tea’ and ‘Learn To Love’ widely praised across the UK and amassing over 450,000 views on YouTube, gaining the support of the BBC Radio Network.

More Hot Stories For You


Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Sybarite5 in Concert Next MonthArtist Series Concerts of Sarasota to Present Sybarite5 in Concert Next Month
October 31, 2022

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present Sybarite5 opening the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series at 7:30 p.m. on November 15. They will perform their Groove Machine program with new dance-inspired works along with the world premiere of “Apartments” by Jackson Greenberg, which was commissioned for them.
Jeffrey Gaines Will Play City Winery Boston in NovemberJeffrey Gaines Will Play City Winery Boston in November
October 31, 2022

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Gaines, whose debut album in 1992 was greeted with critical acclaim and spawned the hit single “Hero in Me,” is bringing his unique talents to Boston on Saturday, November 12 at City Winery Boston.
Tennessee Singer-Songwriter Teni Rane Releases New Single 'Meet Me in Stockholm'Tennessee Singer-Songwriter Teni Rane Releases New Single 'Meet Me in Stockholm'
October 31, 2022

Heralded East Tennessee singer-songwriter Teni Rane has welcomed the next era of her musical journey with the release of the affecting new single, 'Meet Me in Stockholm.'
K-Pop Sensation ONEUS is Returning to America in 2023K-Pop Sensation ONEUS is Returning to America in 2023
October 31, 2022

K-pop phenomenon ONEUS announced their return to America with the Reach for Us World Tour in 2023. The 14-city North American leg will kick off in New York on January 12th and end in Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 15th. After a triumphant US tour earlier this year, which packed theaters all over the country, the hottest Korean boy band since BTS is back to prove they're still the most electrifying act on the world stage today. 
Katja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in NovemberKatja Sulc to Play Teatro Paraguas in November
October 30, 2022

Teatro Paraguas will host Katja Šulc, a Slovenian singer/songwriter interweaving poetry and music, in concert on Thursday November 3 at 7:30 p.m. 