Jennifer Lopez Asks For Super Bowl Halftime Song Suggestions From Fans Via Text

Jennifer Lopez is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show during tomorrow's big game! To prepare for the night, Lopez asked fans to submit their requests for songs for her to perform via text.

"Text me at (305) 690-0379 which songs you want me to sing during the #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime show!" she writes in an Instagram caption.

Check out the post below!

Lopez will perform during the big game along with Shakira. BroadwayWorld reported the news back in September.

Lopez is a singer and actress who began her career in the 1990s. In 2012, Forbes ranked her as the most powerful celebrity in the world, as well as the 38th most powerful woman in the world. Time listed her among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018.

Her most successful singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 include: "If You Had My Love", "I'm Real", "Ain't It Funny", "All I Have", and "On the Floor", which is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

For her contributions to the music industry, Lopez has received a landmark star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Billboard Icon Award, and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award among other honors. Her other ventures include clothing lines, fragrances, a production company, and a charitable foundation.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You