Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Will Play The Super Bowl Halftime Show
According to Variety, musical icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will healine the 2020 Superbowl halftime show. Recent acts include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.
It is likely that Jay-Z had something to do with the booking. The musician and entrepreneur announced a partnership between his company and the NFL earlier this year.
Recent years of halftime shows have endured harsh criticism. Hopefully, these exciting artists will put an end to the misery.
Lopez is a singer and actress whose movie "Hustlers" is making major waves at the box office. Shakira's biggest hits include "She-Wolf" and "Hips Don't Lie."
Here is a link to the tweeted announcement:
Going to set the world on ??? @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi pic.twitter.com/c7oXQM0vjq- Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) September 26, 2019
