Jen Ash Pays Tribute To Her Roots With The Release Of A French Cover Of Dalida's 'Paroles Paroles'

Jen Ash's version of "Paroles Paroles" is a simple yet stunning take on the classic hit.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Jen Ash has released a new single cover of the French classic by Dalida, "Paroles Paroles." A nod to her childhood memories of listening to Dalida's albums on repeat and a tribute to the iconic artist, Jen Ash's version of "Paroles Paroles" is a simple yet stunning take on the classic hit.

Dalida, who was of Egyptian origin, defied all odds and became an icon in France. She sang in different languages and her music resonated with women across the world. Jen Ash found inspiration in Dalida's courage to leave her country and start from scratch in France, a sentiment that resonated with her own journey of leaving everything behind for a better life.

"I'm inspired by Dalida's story and her ability to translate stories in a way that women can identify with. Her music is fantastic, and I don't want it to be forgotten," said Jen Ash.

Jen Ash's version of "Paroles Paroles" is a simple guitar and vocal rendition that captures the essence of the song without overpowering it. Her distinctive voice and style breathe new life into the classic tune, reminding listeners of the timeless appeal of Dalida's music.

Jen Ash is a rising star in the music industry, originally from France and Lebanon and now making waves in LA. Her last single, "Trouble" reached the National Radio Hits Top 20 airplay chart. The music video will be released soon.

The single will be released on June 9th, 2023. For more information about Jen Ash, please visit her website at www.jenashmusic.com.



