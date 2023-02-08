Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jeff Larson Unveils 'Reason To Believe' Lead Single From Tim Hardin Tribute EP

Jeff Larson Unveils 'Reason To Believe' Lead Single From Tim Hardin Tribute EP

The EP is due out March 17.

Feb. 08, 2023  

JEFF LARSON-the veteran singer-songwriter from the San Francisco Bay area now living in Southern California-has today (February 8) unveiled the video for "Reason To Believe."

It's the newly released lead single from IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, his six-song tribute EP to the late iconic singer and songwriter Tim Hardin. The EP, featuring all Hardin originals, was produced by Gerry Beckley of America and is due out March 17 as the first release on new Nashville-based label Melody Place. Watch the Tom Bevins-directed video, featuring a performance by LARSON that's combined with archival imagery of Hardin.

"When selecting songs for the EP," explains LARSON, it was hard not to cover some obvious ones. 'Reason to Believe,' like other Tim Hardin songs, is more well-known as recordings by other artists, in this case, Rod Stewart's 1993 version. It's a song that is "in the air" and familiar to many. I think the goal in covering a song like this is just to associate the lyric to a relationship I had experienced and go from there."

IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN was produced, arranged and mixed by Beckley and features the above-mentioned single "Reason to Believe," It'll Never Happen Again," "If I Were A Carpenter," Don't Make Promises," "Misty Roses," and "How Can We Hang On To A Dream."

LARSON (on lead vocals and acoustic guitar) is musically joined by Beckley (piano, acoustic and electric guitars, organ, accordion, strings bass, drums) and an array of fine musicians including Joachim Cooder (electric mbira, drums, percussion) and Matt Combs (mandola, fiddle). The EP was recorded at studios in Sydney, Australia and Southern California.

"Tim Hardin's work deserves all the attention that comes around," asserts LARSON. "This EP scratches the surface. There are others I could see approaching at some point: 'Part of the Wind,' 'Black Sheep Boy,' 'Speak Like a Child,' etc. A troubled soul with words that are often brutally honest, heartfelt with longing, and music full of engaging melodies."

LARSON says the project started with the song "It'll Never Happen Again," a cover suggested by Beckley in late 2021. "We work together often, but mostly on our own individual songs. This cover worked out well for both of us. Over the years, there have been many songwriters whom I've dug into their body of work.

For whatever reason, Tim Hardin wasn't one of them until we decided to explore a more focused project. At the outset, it was obvious that something had clicked in singing and playing his music. Why certain songs work and draw you in is a bit of a mystery, but I feel there is a connection between the melancholy of my voice and his. That and some of the subject matter and mood of his songs.

"As I have since explored Hardin's catalog, the variety of music genres he covers is also something I admire. I'm not a purist by any stretch. There is a sound I cling to more than others, but it ranges at times. By all accounts, Tim Hardin was hard to define that way-I suppose he is best known as a folk artist, but he could easily drift into Jazz, Blues, County, etc. That's refreshing and relatable to my own work."

LARSON is now working on his next solo album, his first since 2014. It's due in the fall of 2023.

JEFF LARSON is a veteran singer-songwriter from the San Francisco Bay area. Musically, Jeff got his start under the wing of producer Elliot Mazer (Neil Young, The Band) playing in clubs and venues throughout the Bay area.

As a native Californian, the influences are obviously present and reach from the golden era of L.A.'s Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter scene to the Bay area's musical heritage and the tension between the two. While remaining a solo artist, he's collaborated with Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America, Chicago's Robert Lamm, John Blakeley of The Sandals, and Eagles songwriter Jack Tempchin, among others.

His prolific body of work created over the years has been released by various means and labels with licensing opportunities with JVC Victor Japan, Universal / Rhino, BMG and others from The Netherlands to Japan.

"Larson's earnest vocals and unwaveringly engaging folk-rock-country songs have an alluring feel," wrote the San Jose Mercury News in 2011 about his album The World Over. "Larson's warm, wonderful songs will grab you immediately and just get better with each subsequent listening. Every one of the 10 numbers here proves to be an individual gem."

Watch the new music video here:



Poison Run Announce New Album Harvest Photo
Poison Run Announce New Album 'Harvest'
Its title track interplays between softly transitory instrumentals and sonic barrages, juxtaposing piano passages against a drawling, sitting-on-the-edge-of-the-world vocal line. Frantic instrumentals race forward with bold highs, shifting effortlessly from urgent funeral marches to subtly power pop inflected choruses.
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce New Album Altitude Photo
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives Announce New Album 'Altitude'
Recorded in Nashville with his longtime band The Fabulous Superlatives – Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs – the collection finds Stuart picking up where he left off on 2017’s Way Out West, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers.
Howard Youngblood Bomar to Release I, Who Have Nothing Album Photo
Howard 'Youngblood' Bomar to Release 'I, Who Have Nothing' Album
Howard Bomar was a man who slipped through everybody’s fingers. His artistry escapes that fate with the release of I, Who Have Nothing, available from Sundazed Music on LP and CD with bonus tracks. The 13-track collection features his 1960s 45 soul sides and five previously unreleased recordings, including a cover of Prince's 'Purple Rain.'
Flume Unveils Surprise Album Things Dont Always Go The Way You Plan Photo
Flume Unveils Surprise Album 'Things Don't Always Go The Way You Plan'
Grammy-winning electronic music titan Flume unveils a surprise package of unheard music from the last decade—listen to Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan now. The release marks ten years since Flume’s self-titled debut 2012’s Flume launched the now-iconic producer and his signature sound into the stratosphere.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share