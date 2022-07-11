Jeff Hilliard Releases New Satirical Single 'Abandon'

As a satirical comedic innovator, Jeff Hilliard's provocative point of view on the dark, twisted reality of modern-day society proves his creativity knows no bounds. His controversial music videos have garnered millions of views, have won numerous awards, and has recently been promoted by the likes of SteveO, Russell Brand, and Tommy Lee. "I started out as a fan then I became a comedian and always wanted to do funny songs and then I just started doing them one by one and then making a music video for each one," says Jeff. "The first music video I ever made, I got hired to produce the music video for the band Chevelle. It did very well on MTV. I was told it was the fourth most played music video that year. This is how I learned how to make my own music videos."

Jeff just released his newest musical and visual marvel "Abandon," a satire of the 80's metal ballads about being ghosted after a one night stand, when one party thought more of it than the other. In true Jeff Hilliard fashion, "Abandon" is raunchy and funny while flipping gender norms on its head. In this instance, the man is the clingy one and the woman (Vivian), a married woman at that, is the one instigating the hook up.

The video opens with Jeff's character obsessively calling a woman he met on a night out. From there, he tells a story of this one night of passion and how this guy thought it was more real than it was. This character is creepy and dangerous, but you feel sorry for him. He's pathetic, sad, still living with his mother, and is stuck in the 80's. You understand that he's not someone you would willingly hang out with, but you can't help but feel for him after he thought he found love.

He sings "I ain't no pump and dump/ I believe in the power of love/ one night is not enough/ how could you abandon our love." The music itself is well written and catchy. The hook grabs your attention and has you banging your head. You laugh at this character and his situation while singing along.

Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Msvs_REB_4

Jeff had the help of Lee Miles, not just on the bass and some vocals, but also with some of the writing of the song and producing it. Jeff was also accompanied by Rod Castro, who's worked and toured with artists like Beyonce, TLC, and Chloe x Halle, to name a few, and John Orphan, a cinematographer who has worked with Jeff on every single one of his videos. John is responsible for making the videos look so well done.

More about Jeff Hilliard

Jeff Hilliard is a trained character actor and comedian who, under the tutelage of Second City, has mastered satire in all creative forms, now focusing on writing and producing music and subsequent music videos. He is the creative director of all his videos, from casting to directing to design. For as long as he can remember, Jeff has wanted to be on SNL or be part of Van Halen. He's always been a creative person, so it was only natural that his life would lead to making satirical songs.

With his unique blend of social commentary and songwriting, Jeff Hilliard has collaborated with a number of musicians including The Dead Kennedy's' D.H. Peligro and Inger Lorre of The Nymphs and joined forces with Chevelle on making two music videos, one of which had its world premiere on MTV2. Jeff's music video "Balls" featured Steve-O (Jackass) and he worked with Jeordie White, aka Twiggy Ramirez (Marilyn Manson, Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle), to develop the recent release "Good Life," hailed by Billy Morrison (The Cult, Billy Idol) as "The most outrageous, wrong, socially unacceptable music video I'd ever seen - and that is what makes it UTTER GENIUS!" Chester Bennington (Linkin Park, Dead by Sunrise, Stone Temple Pilots) "The Good Life is one of the best music videos I've ever seen."

Jeff's video for "Mulletude" won the Valley Film Festival's Best Music Video Award and a Venice Shorts Finalist. His video for "Silicon Wave" won Best Music Video at the Independent Shorts Awards, IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles International Film Festival, and The New York Independent Cinema Awards.

Jeff's film credits include opening Paul Schrader's Dog Eat Dog film starring Nicolas Cage and Willem Defoe. He also played the main antagonist, Officer Banks, in Bernard Rose's award winning film Frankenstein starring Danny Huston, Carrie-Anne Moss, Xavier Samuel, and Tony Todd. He recently starred in Traveling Light along with Stephen Dorff, Tony Todd, and Danny Huston.

