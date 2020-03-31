Jeannette Byrne Releases New Album WOMEN OF THE ONE WORLD

Irish music artist Jeannette Byrne has released her fourth album 'Women Of The One World'. Women Of The One World is a concept album that hosts a collection of covers from influential female artists of the 1960s and 1970s, many of whom continue their great work today. With songs from Buffy Sainte Marie, Joan Baez, Sandy Denny, Judy Collins and Laura Nyro, Jeannette Byrne draws inspiration from women who put themselves at the forefront of progressive movements. An established performer of the French chanson on sold-out stages across Europe, Jeannette has also performed widely across Irish national television and radio. In 1998, Jeannette Byrne's first EP 'Une Femme' was voted one of the top 5 records of the year by The Irish Times. 1999 saw the release of Jeannette's critically acclaimed first studio album 'Elegy' followed by her 2005 album 'Cafe Diva'.

You can watch the official music video for 'All Our Days' below!

Inspired by the centenary marking 100 years of women having the right to vote, Jeannette Byrne began to think about the female singers who had championed humanitarian causes throughout her life. The album cleverly links tracks from these female artists together in a compelling way, a breath of fresh air in the vacuous singles market we know today.

Songs from these powerful female voices are played by a 40-piece orchestra thanks to arrangements from Cian Boylan. Jeannette's collaboration with Cian Boylan comes amid his recent success arranging songs for Sinead O'Connor at Feile 2019, receiving millions of YouTube views after they were performed on The Late Late Show.

At a time with resurgent global unrest, Jeannette Byrne hopes these songs will find their way to inspire a new generation of listeners. Timeless American songs like Buffy St Marie's Oscar-winning 'Up Where We Belong' and Joan Baez's 'Love Song To A Stranger' are at home on the same record as the UK's Sandy Denny and her classic 'Who Knows Where The Time Goes'. Jeannette Byrne captures their universal language of music with fresh takes and twists all round.

Jeannette comments:

"This is a nostalgic album yet the universal themes of life, love and loss are eternal: beautifully composed, they are as relevant today as they were then."

Since 2003, Jeannette Byrne has sold-out shows at The Festival of World Cultures, The Sugar Club and The Helix in Dublin, the Wexford Music Festival, as well as putting on shows at The National Concert Hall in Dublin.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You