JazzVoice.org: New Educational Website Launches

International award-winning jazz recording artist Alexis Cole launches JazzVoice.org, a new website for singers worldwide - from passionate amateurs to emerging professionals - that connects vocal students with professional jazz vocalists and skilled jazz educators for unique virtual vocal classes. Singers at every level are welcome at JazzVoice.org; the only requirement is a love for the craft.

Students can take a lesson with today's jazz vocal icons like Tierney Sutton, Karrin Allyson, Jane Monheit, Kate McGarry & Cyrille Aimee or utilize the resources of the heads of jazz studies programs at major universities. For those just getting started, there are also teachers who specialize in working with beginners.



As the founder and director of JazzVoice.org, Ms. Cole says, "The idea for the site evolved during the pandemic while I was creating my recent teaching video series. I realized that all of my colleagues were also home, not able to tour, and thereby having more time to teach, so I wanted to help these performers to Nill in the gaps, while also helping my students stay musically engaged when they can't go hear live music or study in person. And thus, JazzVoice.org was conceived."



JazzVoice.org covers the gamut of musical education: users can improve their singing and delivery, tackle a computer music notation program, get piano and harmony chops together, work on improvisation, launch a career or plan a recording project. There are many people skilled in every area from whom to build knowledge.



Online learning opportunities on JazzVoice.org range from reading articles & watching curated educational videos, to participating in masterclasses, online private or group lessons, as well as small-group classes with a diverse array of jazz vocalists and educators who specialize in different aspects of musical education. The site also includes a subscription masterclass series and an educational resources page and forum. Plus, JazzVoice.org is available in many languages, which adds a level of international access by offering the services of translators who are also singers, thereby bridging the gap for vocalists to attend online voice lessons when understanding English might be a barrier to learning.



JazzVoice.org subscriptions start at $15/month and include an incredible FREE weekly subscribers-only "Masterclass Series," where students can watch and ask questions during the Q&A, and even apply to sing in a masterclass.



Upcoming Masterclasses include:



June 20 Alexis Cole

June 28 Cyrille Aimée

July 9 Johnny O'Neal

July 18 Karrin Allyson

July 23 Jane Monheit

July 29 John Proulx

August 4 Catherine Russell



See the list of exceptional music teachers who participate in the program on JazzVoice.org. Students needing assistance can contact director Alexis Cole at jazzvoice.org@gmail.com or 646-239-SING for help in choosing a teacher who can best meet their needs and experience level.

