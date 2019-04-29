Jazz and Funk Heat Up May Elm Street Concert With Brassy Huntertones

On May 18th the global sensation Huntertones brings their international sound and playful musicianship to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series. The seventh installment in the inaugural outdoor concert series combines jazz, funk, rock, and even beatboxing for an explosive and innovative concert experience by the brass-based ensemble.

Named one of the Music Ambassadors by the U.S. State Department in both 2015 and 2017, Huntertones brings people together around the globe with fun, imaginative and fearless music. Their high energy, horn-driven sound features genre bending composition and unconventional covers. The seven-member band features Dan White (saxophones), Jon Lampley (trumpet/sousaphone), Chris Ott (trombone/beatbox), Adam DeAscentis (bass), John Hubbell (drums), Josh Hill (guitar), and Justin Stanton (keys/trumpet). Every show is a social experience celebrating the joy of music.

The band formed in Columbus, Ohio in 2014 and is now based in Brooklyn, New York. They've performed in over 20 countries worldwide and continue to tour the US and abroad. Their latest release, Passport, is a collection of songs inspired by their experiences sharing music with people from all over the world. "Huntertones really brings the heart of the Lantern Series with their May concert and we are so excited for our audience to experience that," says Christopher Brazelton, Executive Director of Elm Street. Brazelton adds that "Passport showcases their versatility as musicians and their ability to blend sounds from around the world in a unique and fun way."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, May 18th at 7:30pm. Huntertones is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that features dynamic performances of new songs and familiar tunes. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

Saturday May 18th - 7:30pm

VIP Table (Seats 8, Closest to Stage)

Premier Table (Seats 6, Closer to Stage)

Reserved Table (Seats 6, Close to Stage)

Reserved Gold Seat

General Admission Lawn (Bring Your Own Chair/Blanket)





