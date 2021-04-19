Jazz-Folk Band The Witherbees Announce Album 'Love Letter'

Folk-tinged and jazz-inspired ensemble, The Witherbees release the first single, "linger," from their intimate 10-track LP, Love Letter. The lead track, composed by co-leader and singer Jacqui Armbruster, is a gentle composition pondering the question of how long an old love might stick around.

Listen to the first single "linger" below.

Love Letter, due out June 4th, is now available for pre-order here: thewitherbees.bandcamp.com . Pre-order packages include CDs and digital downloads of Love Letter, a limited-edition 7" Flexi disc of "linger" and "big bee" enamel pins designed by Jacqui, all able to be purchased in various combinations.

"'linger' is one of the first songs that we workshopped for the new record back in December 2019, as we were preparing music for the session that would bring us the music on Love Letter," explains guitarist and co-leader Mike Lorenz. "The underlying groove that gives the song its momentum was a pretty spontaneous and collaborative meeting of the rhythmic minds during our songwriting sessions, providing so much to the mood and vibe of the performance." The track also features Philly jazz legend John Swana on EVI (Electronic Valve Instrument), an idea Lorenz had leading up to the session, resulting in a beautiful composition post-production.

