Jaye Jayle (feat. Patrick Shiroishi) Shares 'The Party of Redemption'

Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down will be out on July 14.

By:
Across the eight songs of Jaye Jayle’s new full-length, Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, Evan Patterson and his cohorts take the old American singer-songwriter template and imbue it with a kaleidoscope of sonic textures culled from a half-century’s worth of fringe music. 

To understand how they arrived here, you must first trace the trail back to the project’s modest beginnings.  

The earliest Jaye Jayle releases were 45s housed in dust jackets. Etched into their grooves you’d find a sparse and cryptic spin on American roots music; across the first two Jaye Jayle albums—House Cricks and Other Excuses to Get Out (2016) and No Trail and Other Unholy Paths (2018)—Patterson expanded the parameters of his sound. The big sea change came with Prisyn (2020).

A portmanteau of prison and synthetic, the album was a deliberate departure from his previous work’s organic nature and an embrace of the personal isolation that set in with the pandemic. For Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down, Patterson returned the full-band approach while taking the crucial lessons he learned from working on Prisyn. 

This aural grandeur reinforces the life-affirming radiance of Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down. Though Jaye Jayle retains the hypnotic repetition and austere instrumentation of their past, the added layers and saturation of sound intensifies the hallucinatory spirit and synesthesia delights only previously hinted at in their work. As with all Jaye Jayle records, it’s still best suited for the hours after midnight, but it now holds the promise of dawn.

Today, Jaye Jayle has premiered the second single from Don’t Let Your Love Life Get You Down— “The Party of Redemption.”  The song’s undulating low end is met with Patterson’s pensive baritone poetics and swells with the effects of Patrick Shiroishi’s saxophone.  

"The Party of Redemption" has an enveloping warmth to it and conjures an aura of psychedelic grace.  Patterson comments of the song’s subject matter, “Wasting time with the ones that mean the most to you is never a waste. At some point or another, we all simply want to be close to the ones we know and love and not do much of anything at all.”

Don't Let Your Love Life Get You Down will be out on July 14th and is available for pre-order here.  See Jaye Jayle on the road in select markets following the album's release and look for more news to surface soon.

Jaye Jayle, on tour:

July 25  Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

July 26  Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

July 27  Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR *

July 28  Louisville, KY @ Planet of the Tapes *

July 29  Hammond, IN @ Paul Henry’s Art Gallery 

July 30  Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

* w/ Kowloon Walled City

Photo Credit: Chris Jenner.




