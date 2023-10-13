Jay Worthy X Kamaiyah & Harry Fraud Release 'The Am3rican Dream' LP Ft Ty Dolla $ign, Guapdad 4000, Max B & More

The Am3rican Dream is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Jay Worthy X Kamaiyah & Harry Fraud Release 'The Am3rican Dream' LP Ft Ty Dolla $ign, Guapdad 4000, Max B & More

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud already have a long-standing collaborative history, Eat When You're Hungry, Sleep When You're Tired (2020), and You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check (2022), but they both remain as busy as ever separately. 

Worthy has recently released collaborative albums with Larry June and LNDN DRGS 2 P'z In A Pod, and Nothing Bigger Than The Program with Roc Marciano which was released earlier this year.

Harry Fraud has been equally as busy and prolific. Since You Take The Credit, We'll Take The Check, Fraud has released collaborative projects with French Montana (Montega), 38 Spesh (Beyond Belief), Curren$y (Vices), and Valee (Virtouso).

The Am3rican Dream is more than another chapter in Worthy and Harry Fraud's musical journey, as they have added an elite running-mate in Kamaiyah.  The former XXL Freshmen Class member's swagger and charismatic raps blend seamlessly into the mix.  “I like doing music with Harry Fraud, he creates a world where I can rap for real” Kamaiyah reveals.  “I can just vibe and rhyme without thinking about any extra sh*t.  His fans appreciate me and make me feel like a princess.” 

The Am3rican Dream is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud, and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Max B, Guapdad 4000, Buddy, DRAM & Big Body Bes.  In addition, to the release of the new album, you can also watch the just released video for “Pull Up,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.  You can watch the “Pull Up” video below.

Jay Worthy, Kamaiyah & Harry Fraud's The Am3rican Dream is now available!

 

 



