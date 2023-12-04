Jay Sean Announces Highly Anticipated UK & Ireland Tour 'Origins' in Spring 2024

Jay Sean, the South Asian/British trailblazing artist behind the historic Billboard Hot 100 #1 single "Down," is set to embark on a triumphant UK & Ireland tour “Origins” in March and April 2024.

The tour will showcase Jay Sean's remarkable career, featuring hits spanning 2 decades, that have left an undeniable mark on the global music scene but started right here, in the UK. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at Click Here

Born and raised in London, England, Jay Sean made his musical debut at the age of 22 with the Rishi Rich Project's "Dance With You" in 2003. Breaking barriers and defying conventions, he became the first South Asian artist to perform on Top of The Pops and quickly became a solo sensation with his critically acclaimed 2004 debut album, "Me Against Myself," which will have its 20-year anniversary in 2024.

In 2008, Jay Sean elevated his international status with the game-changing global hit "Ride It,” leading to a groundbreaking deal with Lil Wayne's Cash Money Records. His collaboration with Lil Wayne on "Down" not only secured him the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 but also made him the first Asian artist in history to achieve this feat in the United States. The success continued with 5 consecutive top 40 singles like “2012 ft Nicki Minaj” and “Do You Remember ft Sean Paul” off of his third studio album, the Platinum-selling "All or Nothing," solidifying Jay Sean as a true, "1 of 1" type star.

In 2013, Jay Sean continued his epic run, collaborating with renowned artists like J Balvin, Sean Paul and Maluma. Unafraid to explore diverse genres, he consistently delivered hits such as "Make My Love Go" and "Thinking About You," captivating audiences across the globe, making him the first Asian artist in History to have a Spanish Language Billboard #1.

In 2019, Jay Sean's timeless hit "Ride It" experienced a resurgence when DJ Regard's remix went viral on TikTok, garnering almost 3 billion global streams. The prolific artist continued to make waves in 2022 with DJ Phenom's Imanbek and Martin Jenson, earning top positions on charts and accumulating millions of streams.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Jay Sean announced in 2023 a groundbreaking Album project that celebrates his South Asian roots. Collaborating with some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry, Jay Sean's upcoming album promises to be a cultural masterpiece, set for release in early 2024.

Tour Dates

As Jay Sean prepares for his highly anticipated UK & Ireland tour, fans can catch him live at the following dates and venues:

March 2024

Fri 29 March: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat 30 March: O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

April 2024

Mon 1 April: SWG3, Glasgow

Tue 2 April: O2 Ritz, Manchester

Wed 3 April: The Academy, Dublin

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10am local time at Click Here