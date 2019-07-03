Jauz Announces THIS IS OFF THE DEEP END Compilation LP

Esteemed US DJ and producer Jauz has announced an all-new compilation LP, entitled Jauz presents: This Is Off The Deep End, out July 26th via his label imprint, Bite This!



A 10-track LP featuring new music from Jauz and a wealth of his contemporaries, This Is Off The Deep End sees the Californian artist take an experimental step into underground electronic music - chiefly house and tech house.



The compilation marks the first Jauz release since his collaboration with UK bass producer Axel Boy on"I Dare You", and prior remix of Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark'. Known as one of the world's most recognizable children's songs, Jauz flipped the single into a high-energy, electronic hit. After an onslaught of requests from fans to remix the viral sensation, the Bite This! label boss succumbed to the demands of his fans, premiering the hotly-anticipated 'Baby Shark' remix at his Coachella slot earlier this year.



Poised for a stacked summer tour, Jauz is gearing up to play shows on both sides of the Atlantic in the coming months, including his new residency at KAOS Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, as well as highly-anticipated appearances at SW4 and Creamfields in the UK, Beats for Love in the Czech Republic and Pukkelpop in Belgium. Not stopping there, Jauz will be making his mark at Together atAmnesia in Ibiza on 23rd July.



Scheduled for release on 26th July, Jauz presents: This Is Off The Deep End represents the next chapter in the story of Jauz, with the celebrated DJ and producer keen to sink his teeth into new sounds.





