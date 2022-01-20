Jason Mraz Announces 'Lalalalovesongs: Collection of Iconic Ballads'

Two-time Grammy Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Jason Mraz today announced Lalalalovesongs, a collection of Mraz's iconic love songs, including RIAA Diamond certified "I'm Yours," 6x RIAA Platinum "I Won't Give Up," RIAA Platinum "Have It All," and Grammy-winning duet, "Lucky" in addition to several more hits and an as-yet-unannounced, never-before-released fan favorite as a digital bonus track.

Lalalalovesongs will be available on CD, vinyl, and digitally on February 11. A limited edition, neon-pink vinyl version will also be available exclusively at here and Amazon. Fans can pre-order or pre-save the album here. A tracklisting is available below.

"I feel so LaLaLaLucky to share these songs again on this new album," said Mraz. "Love has been an almost constant theme in my writing, and this record really shines on that, further amplifying the message. Big love to my listeners, and to Atlantic and Rhino for the lovely release!"

Lalalalovesongs kicks off with Mraz's worldwide smash "I'm Yours," which ranks as the most- streamed track of the 2000s decade (2000-2009) by a solo artist on Spotify, with nearly 1.3 billion streams, and the second most-streamed track of the decade by any artist on Spotify. Additionally, the song recently surpassed 2.5 billion global streams across all audio and video platforms.

"I'm Yours" was also the first song ever to top the Triple A, Adult Top 40, Mainstream Top 40, and Adult Contemporary Charts, charting for 76 weeks and setting a record at the time for the longest chart run in Billboard history. To celebrate these milestones, the original video of the track has been upgraded to 4K along with the debut of a new video remembrance from Mraz where he discusses the story of the song, from its inception to its gradual development from fan favorite into a Billboard Top 10 single, and its effects on his musical career. The new video from Mraz is available here, and the newly upgraded, 4K version of the original video for "I'm Yours" premiered today here.

Since the release of his 2002 debut studio album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, Mraz has earned Platinum and Multi-Platinum certifications in more than 20 countries, while performing on all seven continents, including an intimate acoustic set on an iceberg in Antarctica while on a trip to raise climate change awareness. Mraz's releases have generated 7.5 billion streams and more than 12.5 million album equivalents to date.

Mraz is currently writing new music for release later this year. He leads the Jason Mraz Foundation, which supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. A gentleman farmer, his Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. He released his latest album, Look For The Good, in 2020.

Tracklist