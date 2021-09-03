Jason Derulo Releases New Single 'Acapulco'

Multi-platinum global superstar Jason Derulo keeps the summer going with today's premiere of the irresistibly buoyant new single, "Acapulco" available now via Future History/Atlantic Records. Directed by Derulo himself, the official video sees him stranded on a beach and lost in the magic of the jungle.

"Acapulco" is already lighting up TikTok and dancefloors everywhere with an unforgettable dance break. Derulo recently introduced the track to his millions of worldwide fans by unveiling the official "Acapulco (Instrumental)" sound at his massively popular TikTok.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as "The Crown Prince of TikTok" and named atop the influential "Future 25" in its 2021 "Future of Music" issue, Derulo is among TikTok's biggest superstars and the most popular active platinum-selling musician across the entire platform. Derulo is now boasting more than 49M followers and over 1.1B likes, with his original sounds inspiring more than 19M fan-created videos thus far.

This summer has also seen Derulo teaming up with Tesher for an exclusive live performance of their smash collaboration, "Jalebi Baby," as part of the Citi Music Series on NBC's TODAY. The track has proven another blockbuster for Derulo, generating more than 200M worldwide streams to date; an official music video boasts close to 59M individual YouTube views.

Watch the new music video here: