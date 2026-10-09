Janet Devlin Releases 'HOW DO COWBOYS SAY GOODBYE' Single

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Janet Devlin returns with 'How Do Cowboys Say Goodbye', a cinematic track with a dark Western feel, that finds Janet looking back at a relationship she already knew was coming to an end, and asking herself the deceptively simple question: how do you actually leave?

Written on the precipice of a breakup, 'How Do Cowboys Say Goodbye' is steeped in low, moody guitar establishing the track's tone from the very beginning. Recorded with a Nashville band, the production combines country textures with a rich vocal arrangement that builds towards one of Janet's favourite moments, a soaring, TOTO-esque harmony stack in the second pre-chorus.

'I was doing that kind of reflection you do when someone's asleep, because you're scared they'll see it written all over your face,' Janet explains. 'It was about coming to the realisation that just because you're sober from substances doesn't mean you're sober in love.'

The song's lyrics reward a closer listen - beneath its playful language are subtle metaphors for betrayal and blame. Janet uses the image of a 'stud' (a stallion) to quietly allude to infidelity, while rejecting the idea that it should be her responsibility to 'tame' him, 'break him in' or saddle him up. The track perfectly balances heartbreak with wit, vulnerability with self-possession, and the dust of a relationship ending with the possibility of riding off into something new.

Janet will bring the song's dark Western world to the stage at Púca Festival in Trim, Ireland, on 31 October, in what is expected to be her final live appearance of 2026, after a packed summer performing at Belladrum, Country Calling, In It Together Festival, Rock & Ribs among others.

About Janet Devlin

Born and raised in Gortin, County Tyrone, Janet's musical journey took off after she secured fifth place on The X Factor in 2011. Earning widespread acclaim, her debut album, 'Running With Scissors', reached #1 on the Indie Breakers Chart and entered the Top 50 of the Official UK Charts. Enchanting fans worldwide, her cover of The Cure's 'Friday I'm In Love' has garnered nearly 23 million plays on Spotify alone.

Janet's second album, 'Confessional', was a brave, ambitious project released alongside her autobiography, 'My Confessional'. The release culminated in a headline UK tour in 2022, and the album hit the Billboard Top 100 in America. In 2023, amidst the whirlwind of touring alongside Russell Crowe and his band across Australia and Europe, Janet travelled to Blackbird Studio in Nashville to begin 'Emotional Rodeo' released later that year, followed by a deluxe version of the album entitled 'Not My First Emotional Rodeo'. Her new album is now in the works.

Devlin's releases have seen strong radio support from Capital & Heart, Absolute Country and BBC Radio 2, with press accolades from the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Metal Magazine, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, CelebMix, ATC, VIP Magazine, RTE1, Sunday Brunch, Record of the Day and The Late Late Show Country Music Special (the world's longest running live chat show).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 16 Hrs 57 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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