Janet Devlin Embraces Sensuality on New Single MOVE A MUSCLE

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Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin has released a new single, MOVE A MUSCLE, marking a departure from the heartache and personal vulnerability that have defined much of her previous work. Devlin conceived the song shortly before traveling to Nashville to record at Blackbird Studios, after realizing she had never written a slow, sensual number.

Her previous releases centering on subject matter including heartache, bad relationships and personal flaws, Devlin challenged herself to write a more sensual song.

She explains, 'For some reason, unbeknownst to me, writing that type of song feels oddly more vulnerable than writing a heavy, heartfelt ballad. I'm totally familiar with sharing my heartache, bad relationships and personal flaws. However, sharing my more sensual side to the world is a whole new type of vulnerability.'

When it came to production, the song's central riff became the starting point. 'I wanted that effortless groove and minimal instrumentation,' she explains. 'Like if John Mayer did a country love song. Keeping it simple and allowing the song to speak for itself.'

The finished version of MOVE A MUSCLE is something of a hybrid, with its sleepy vocals, in keeping with the lyrics, there's a laid-back, flirtatious quality achieved in the song. Lyrically and sonically, MOVE A MUSCLE leaves room for listeners to find their own meaning in the song. It could be about not wanting to move because you're cosy in bed with a partner, having a baby sleeping on your chest, a puppy curled up in your lap, or lying in a tent beneath the stars with nowhere else you'd rather be. It captures those moments when staying exactly where you are, feels far more appealing than moving an inch.

The result is a warm, understated and intimate track that allows its sensuality to unfold naturally. It's a new departure for an artist who has built so much of her career around emotional vulnerability.

Devlin's singles have seen strong chart success, reaching #31 in the Big Top 40, #15 in the UK iTunes Charts, #4 in the iTunes Country Charts, in addition to national radio play on Capital & Heart, Absolute Country, New To 2 with Scott Mills, placements on the BBC Core playlist and over 110 regional radio playlists. Singles 'Red Flag' and 'Best Life' landed coveted month-long positions on the BBC Radio 2 B List Playlist, the latter peaking at #38 in the UK Radio Monitor Airplay Top 100. The album also saw press coverage in the likes of Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Daily Mail, The Sun, OK!, Record Collector, The Irish Post, The Irish News, Wonderland, CelebMix, ATC, VIP Magazine, and Record of the Day. Other notable recognitions include a special appearance on The Late Late Show Country Music Special (the world's longest running live chat show), an interview with Ray D'Arcy on RTE1 and the 'Red Flag' music video featured on Sunday Brunch.

After a busy live schedule this year which has covered In It Together Festival, a headline slot at Belladrum 2026, Country stage at Rock & Ribs and a special Ruby Sessions performance at Doyle's in Dublin, further upcoming live performances include: the Main Stage at Country Calling, 16th August, an appearance on Ch5 The Jeremy Vine show and a concert at Newcastle Cathedral on 3rd October.

About Janet Devlin

Born and raised in Gortin, County Tyrone, Janet's musical journey took off after she secured fifth place on The X Factor in 2011. Earning widespread acclaim, her debut album, 'Running With Scissors', reached #1 on the Indie Breakers Chart and entered the Top 50 of the Official UK Charts. Enchanting fans worldwide, her cover of The Cure's 'Friday I'm In Love' has garnered nearly 23 million plays on Spotify alone.

Janet's second album, 'Confessional', was a brave, ambitious project released alongside her autobiography, 'My Confessional'. The release culminated in a headline UK tour in 2022, and the album hit the Billboard Top 100 in America. In 2023, amidst the whirlwind of touring alongside Russell Crowe and his band across Australia and Europe, Janet travelled to Blackbird Studio in Nashville to begin 'Emotional Rodeo' released later that year, followed by a deluxe version of the album entitled 'Not My First Emotional Rodeo'. Her new album is in the works.

Devlin co-wrote MOVE A MUSCLE with longtime collaborator and producer Angus Parkin, who built the track around a central riff and minimal instrumentation. Her past singles, including RED FLAG and BEST LIFE, have earned placement on the BBC Radio 2 B List Playlist and chart positions on the UK iTunes and Big Top 40 charts.

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