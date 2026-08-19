Janet Devlin Releases New Single MOVE A MUSCLE

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Janet Devlin has released a new single, 'Move A Muscle,' which finds the singer exploring a flirtatious side of herself not previously heard in her music.

The song marks a new kind of vulnerability for Devlin. She has spent much of her career being candid about heartache, bad relationships and personal struggles, but admits that writing about her sensual side actually felt more exposing. She challenged herself to write a sexy, slow song for the first time, and the result is a sleepy, laid-back groove.

The song, to her, is really about that feeling when you're somewhere you absolutely do not want to leave. Maybe you're tangled up in bed with someone you love. Maybe there's a baby asleep on your chest and you're afraid to breathe, let alone move. Maybe your puppy has curled up in your lap. Maybe you're lying in a tent under the stars, completely content and with nowhere else you'd rather be. It's those rare moments when staying exactly where you are feels infinitely better than moving an inch.

The Nashville connection is there, too: Devlin wrote the song just 15 days before heading to Blackbird Studios, continuing the Nashville chapter that has become an important part of her musical evolution.

Devlin is currently working on a new album, following EMOTIONAL RODEO and its deluxe edition, NOT MY FIRST EMOTIONAL RODEO, with more Nashville-shaped material on the horizon.

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