Jane's Party Release 'Wild In The Woods' EP & Announce January New York & Boston Dates

Fresh off the road supporting acclaimed UK songwriter Tom Odell the past month across North America, revered Toronto indie rock outfit Jane's Party have released The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1. Shared a video of highlights from the Odell tour. And have announced January live dates, including New York and Boston [all dates below].

In an effort to to overcome the obstacles faced by artists during the pandemic, Jane's Party came up with a creative way to bring back much-missed live performances. Their Wild in the Woods YouTube series acted as a platform to be able to continue creating music, while offering their peers a space to share their work in a collaborative effort.

JP's signature electric show was transformed as they turned unlikely outdoor spaces into mesmerizing performance venues. Wild in the Woods 1, and later Wild in the Woods 2, produced a unique and flexible opportunity to create art with some of their most respected Canadian music colleagues, including Danica K, Nick Rose (Dwayne Gretsky), Tally Ferraro (Ferraro) and Skye Wallace, all offering different genres and styles. Now, listeners can experience the magic of this in audio streaming format across DSPs.

"Throughout the pandemic it became an obstacle to perform live, and Wild in the Woods was a place for us to be able to continue creating music, while collaborating with our peers and showcasing our latest artistic endeavours. With the success of the video series, we felt it was time that listeners experience this magic in pure audio format, by bringing our signature live show to unlikely outdoor spaces, and capturing something we may never be able to recreate," notes Jane Party vocalist and keyboardist Jeffrey Giles.

Jane's Party Autumn tour supporting Tom Odell took them to 18 cities across North America. Discussing the experience, Devon Richardson states, “Touring the United States has always been a goal of ours, so to get to do it for the first time supporting Tom Odell felt like we'd hit the jackpot! Some of the venues we played at were iconic, like the Fillmore in San Fran and First Avenue in Minneapolis.

Walking around backstage and learning some of the venue's history from the local crews was a real treat for me! The shows themselves were incredible as well. Tom's audience are real music lovers, and it was really encouraging to walk out on stage each night and see how many people would show up early for the support acts. It feels like we have a good foot in the door now, so I'm quite excited to follow up with our own headlining shows in January!”

Jane's Party kick off 2024 with performances in New York and Boston, with new material in the works, and likely to be previewed live. Catch them at the dates below. And expect more live show announcements in the weeks ahead.

Tour Dates:

01/22 – New York, NY @ Heaven Can Wait [tickets]

01/23 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts [tickets]

01/24 – Montreal, PQ @ Bar le Ritz [tickets]

01/25 – Ottawa, ON @ Live On Elgin [tickets]

01/26 – Peterborough, ON @ Jethro's [no advance tickets]

01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace [tickets]

About Jane's Party:

Jane's Party's output over the past decade-plus showcases a sonic palette even most established bands would beg for. Their 2011 self-titled EP and 2013 sophomore full-length, Hot Noise, built on the breezy folk-rock base of The Garage Sessions with more energy, electricity, and eclecticism.

2016's Tunnel Visions pushed further into electro-pop territory with vibe-heavy textures that could tempt anyone onto a dancefloor while 2019's Casual Island welcomed a diverse group of guest artists for some compelling collaborations rooted in polished pop rock with hooks for days.

But while Jane's Party has experimented with different sounds and styles, influences and eras, the sonic identity that first emerged with The Garage Sessions has remained: simple-but-substantial melodies, rich, multi-part harmonies, and a mastery of musical dynamism.

Their effortless penchant for catchy pop melodies rich with substance has made them sought-after for feature spots and syncs across pretty much every creative medium. They've had songs placed in films and series like Saving Hope, Burden of Truth, Kim's Convenience, and Hockey Night in Canada; been commissioned for custom compositions for popular TV and podcast networks; and earned impressive engagement numbers across their various social media channels – including over 50 million streams of viral hit “Daydream.”

The quartet's first feature-length musical special, 2020's The Marshmallow Revue, was their catalyst to testing the feasibility of outdoor recording. With this variety show, Jane's Party invited fans into their authentic world with music, humour and their true personalities. Drummer Zach Sutton described 2021's Wild In The Woods as, “part musical experiment, part wilderness therapy, and a whole ton of fun.

This was filmed during a time of take out food, CP24 news updates, and virtual rock and roll. ‘Wild in the Woods' brings our show to the world's best stage: nature.” They were joined by artists Ewan Currie, Danica, Tally Ferraro, Skye Wallace and Nick Rose. 2022's Wild In The Woods 2 brought on Shad, pHoenix, Tom Moffett, Carolina East, and Greg Keelor of Blue Rodeo.

They've shared stages with the likes of Odell, Arkells, Tokyo Police Club, LIGHTS, Lord Huron, and Manic Street Preachers. That's in addition to official slots at dozens of taste-making music festivals on multiple continents. Fittingly, that live, four-on-the-floor energy is what drives their latest studio album, 2022's Live Again, and now the band – not to mention their ever-growing following – relish the opportunity to once again be reciprocating some love in live performance.

Jane's Party was hand selected to join the Symphonic Distribution roster when the American independent music distribution and marketing company made their official launch in the Canadian market, now based in Montreal. The seasoned band will only stop when that feeling starts to fade, but Jane's Party just keeps getting better while remaining consistent, compelling, and true to their original goal of sharing their songs with the world. And if their latest output is any indication, they're still having a damn good time doing it.

Photo credit: Nikki Omerod