Jane Kramer Shares New Single 'May Revisited' Featuring Thomas Kozak

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Jane Kramer is readying the release of her fourth studio album, Moon & Mother, due this Friday. The Asheville-based songwriter has shared 'May Revisited,' the fourth and final single from the collection — and the only duet in her catalogue featuring a male voice. Recorded with longtime Asheville cohort Thomas Kozak, the bittersweet song draws a sobering portrait of two people reckoning with the painful truth that their love was better left in the past.

Remember love looked real bad on us

Just like my wedding gown with too much fluff

I hope knowing that is enough

To keep us from trying

Originally written more than a decade ago while Kramer was living on a houseboat on Portland's Columbia River, 'May Revisited' was nearly lost to time. 'I played it for [producer] Lillie Syracuse with many disclaimers, but she actually really loved it,' Kramer recalls. Syracuse helped Kramer edit the verses and tighten the arrangement, ultimately revealing a song that fit thematically within the rest of the album while also standing apart through its distinctive arrangement and cadence. 'We had the idea that it would make a powerful duet for a female and male voice,' Kramer adds. 'I have loved Thomas Kozak's emotive and raspy voice for a long time and I love what his voice added to this song and how it suddenly became this moving dialogue.'

Along with previously released singles 'The Ballast' and 'The Summer You Learned to Swim' — two songs that explore opposite ends of the motherhood spectrum, from the grief of losing a mother to the awe and anxiety of becoming one herself — 'May Revisited' further expands Moon & Mother's meditation on love, loss, identity, and the complicated bonds that shape us. And on 'The Wanting Time,' released in August, Kramer turns toward the work of sustaining love: the daily choices, challenges, and acts of devotion that allow a relationship to endure. Together, these songs begin to trace the emotional arc of Moon & Mother, a collection that moves through grief, longing, love, motherhood, and self-reckoning toward a deeper sense of acceptance and a renewed understanding of what it means to build a life, and for Jane, a creative career, on one's own terms.

Recorded live over four and a half days at Asheville's Echo Mountain Recording, Moon & Mother finds Kramer stretching beyond the folk foundations of her earlier work, bringing together the intimacy of her lyric-driven songwriting with a broader palette shaped by her eclectic musical influences. Produced with longtime friend and collaborator Lillie Syracuse, the sessions brought together an accomplished ensemble drawn from Asheville's vibrant musical community, including members of Free Planet Radio (River Guerguerian, Chris Rosser, and Jacob Wolf), Mike Savino (Tall Tall Trees), Matthew Smith, Franklin Keel, Drayton Aldridge, and Thomas Kozak.

The result is an album that is expansive without losing its center. Across Moon & Mother, Kramer moves between swooning fiddle, B3 organ, pedal steel, banjo, and layered vocal harmonies, creating a sonic landscape that is at once grounded and otherworldly. The songs wander beyond the borders of her earlier catalog while remaining anchored by the detailed imagery and poignant storytelling that has always defined her work.

For Kramer, that expansion is less about reinvention than alignment. After years of building a career around music, motherhood, loss, and the ever-shifting world gave her a new framework for deciding what deserves her energy, attention, and ambition. Moon & Mother is the sound of an artist embracing that clarity — rearranging the puzzle pieces of her life into a shape that not only fits who she is now, but that also makes room for who she is becoming.

'At the core of Moon & Mother is the acceptance that I can be a middle-aged mom who still makes music that matters,' Kramer shares. 'I've maintained a career that I'm proud of. There's a beautiful reckoning at this point, because music keeps my lights on and connects me with people I both love and admire. That's enough for me.'

Moon & Mother arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital streaming platforms this Friday, October 9, 2026.

For more information on Jane Kramer and to stay up to date on upcoming releases and performances, visit JaneKramerMusic.com.

Moon & Mother Track List

1. The Ballast

2. May Revisited

3. Lightest Heaviest

4. Moon & Mother

5. The Wanting Time

6. The Summer You Learned to Swim

7. 46

8. Polaroid Girls

9. Time and Water

10. Angel River

Photo Credit: Jacqueline Franquez Fuller



Photo Credit: Jacqueline Franquez Fuller

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