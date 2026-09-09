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Jane Kramer to Release MOON & MOTHER Album

The album was co-produced with Lillie Syracuse and features an ensemble including Free Planet Radio and members of Tall Tall Trees.

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Jane Kramer will release her new album, MOON & MOTHER, on October 9th.

MOON & MOTHER is Jane's fourth studio album and her first release since 2019. Following the widespread acclaim and international radio success of Valley of the Bones, she stepped away from her music career to navigate new motherhood while simultaneously grieving the loss of her own mother. The forthcoming release is a meditation on those contradictory experiences, balancing the light and heavy moments with Jane's natural penchant for vulnerability and vivid storytelling.

The album also marks a new musical direction for Jane; it was co-produced with Lillie Syracuse and features an ensemble of Asheville's musicians including Free Planet Radio (River Guerguerian, Chris Rosser, and Jacob Wolf), Mike Savino (Tall Tall Trees), Matthew Smith, Franklin Keel, Drayton Aldridge, and Thomas Kozak. The resulting sound is spacious and atmospheric, rooted in lyric-driven Americana but expanded with textured guitars, distorted banjo, inventive percussion, and unexpected pop and indie influences.

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