Jane Ellen Bryant & Terra Lightfoot Share New Track 'Somebody Was Gonna Find Out'

Today, the podcast Song Confessional released the latest episode of their second season, which features a collaboration from songwriters Jane Ellen Bryant and Terra Lightfoot, "Somebody Was Gonna Find Out." Hosted by Walker Lukens and Zac Catanzaro and in collaboration with NPR affiliate KUT/KUTX radio in Austin, each episode of Song Confessional features a new song composed by a different artist, inspired by a true story.

On Song Confessional, bands and songwriters turn anonymous stories into new original songs. Each episode features the "confession" that inspires the original song, the song premiere, and an interview with the songwriter. Lukens and Catanzaro capture these recordings in their traveling public confession booth / recording studio, which has made appearances at SXSW, Luck Reunion, and Newport Folk Festival as well as a fixture at the Hotel Magdalena in Austin.

"Somebody Was Gonna Find Out" was inspired by the emotionally intense story of a resilient young woman who shares how she discovered her fathers affair, only to be blamed by him for the resulting fallout. Austin's Jane Ellen Bryant and the award winning Ontario songwriter Terra Lightfoot write a beautiful and appropriately haunting ballad that peers into the confessor's bravery.

"I remember feeling so strongly that I wanted this young woman to know that her family falling apart was not her fault," writes Bryant. "We hoped to convey through this song that there was nothing that could've been done differently. The guilt should not be hers to carry. I hope she hears this song and feels validated and confident in her handling of the situation. She's an incredibly brave and well spoken young woman, it was an honor to share her story."

Lightfoot writes, "I remember it feeling easy, to be in a room with Jane, singing together. All we had to do was really listen to the story, and find the feelings that connected the three of us. In terms of the recording process, Walker had this great idea that we should just sing and play into one mic...we didn't have to mess with a mix or overdubs....the liveliness of the take and the immediacy between writing-recording is what makes it so special."

Listen to the new single here: