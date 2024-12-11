Janalynn Castelino Releases 'Silent Night' Rendition And Visualizer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Janalynn Castelino has added her unique artistic flair to the timeless Christmas classic "Silent Night" by releasing a unique rendition along with the visualiser. The "Drama" singer is drawing new depths to the holiday favourite, capturing the beauty of the festive season. Accentuating the song with her high-soaring signature vocals, the single is available to stream and download everywhere with its scintillating visualiser released across Janalynn's official YouTube channel.

Castelino's interpretation of 'Silent Night' intertwines together the reverence of the original in a contemporary pop style, highlighting her artistry while staying true to the carol's spirit. The track incorporates a piano base accompanying Janalynn's distinct voice, with beautiful harmonisations prominent throughout the third verse. The visualiser's imagery describes hope and tranquility amidst the holiday hustle. The carol resonates the message of peace and joy as it celebrates Christ's birth.

About Silent Night, Castelino recalls having first imbibed the song from dad Joseph's collection of Christmas carols. "I've been singing it ever since. The carol naturally brings me holiday cheer and I'm sharing the same spirit through such an enchanting song that depicts beauty in tranquility. I've rendered a pop arrangement, balancing between my innate vocal tonality while staying true to the hymn's spirit." The multilingual singer-songwriter and doctor of Italian-Indian descent takes pride in embracing culture and diversity through music.

Melt into a deeper festive mood with Janalynn Castelino's radiant version of 'Silent Night'. Stream & download here : https://li.sten.to/janalynnsilentnight





Comments