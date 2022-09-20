Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jamie xx Debuts New Single 'KILL DEM'

Jamie xx Debuts New Single 'KILL DEM'

Jamie xx is set to play his largest ever headline shows this fall.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

"KILL DEM," the new song from Jamie xx, is out today on Young.

Premiered as BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo's Hottest Record in The World, the track was created with Notting Hill Carnival in mind, inspired by the energy of the parties and sound systems Jamie experienced there since first attending as a teenager. This August, he was honored to DJ at Carnival for the first time, joining Shy FX's iconic Digital Soundboy stage to play "KILL DEM" in the place that inspired it.

Jamie has been touring festivals widely this summer, debuting a new show at Coachella that was heralded as one of the weekend's highlights with Pitchfork raving, "As Jamie xx's set mutated, nimbly but deliberately-it was the most brilliantly conceived performance of the weekend-so too did its visuals."

Jamie xx is set to play his largest ever headline shows this fall, including this Friday, September 23 at New York's Forest Hills Stadium alongside personally curated line up of Four Tet, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson and Omar S.

On September 30, he'll headline Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl on with Caribou and Arushi Jain-see full details below.

Meanwhile, Jamie xx has received widespread acclaim for his production work on his The xx bandmate Oliver Sim's debut solo album Hideous Bastard, released September 9 on Young to widespread critical acclaim.

Listen to the new single here:

JAMIE XX LIVE

September 22-Firefly Music Festival-Dover, DE
September 23-Forest Hills Stadium-New York, NY
September 24-Portola Festival-San Francisco, CA
September 30-Hollywood Bowl-Los Angeles, CA
October 29-Tonal-Tokyo, Japan
November 4-Club 2 Club-Turin, Italy
November 19-Festival Corona Capital-Mexico City, Mexico
December 30-Lost Paradise-New South Wales, Australia
January 7-Falls Festival-Fremantle, Australia

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.