Jamie xx Debuts New Single 'KILL DEM'

"KILL DEM," the new song from Jamie xx, is out today on Young.

Premiered as BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo's Hottest Record in The World, the track was created with Notting Hill Carnival in mind, inspired by the energy of the parties and sound systems Jamie experienced there since first attending as a teenager. This August, he was honored to DJ at Carnival for the first time, joining Shy FX's iconic Digital Soundboy stage to play "KILL DEM" in the place that inspired it.

Jamie has been touring festivals widely this summer, debuting a new show at Coachella that was heralded as one of the weekend's highlights with Pitchfork raving, "As Jamie xx's set mutated, nimbly but deliberately-it was the most brilliantly conceived performance of the weekend-so too did its visuals."

Jamie xx is set to play his largest ever headline shows this fall, including this Friday, September 23 at New York's Forest Hills Stadium alongside personally curated line up of Four Tet, Floating Points, Avalon Emerson and Omar S.

On September 30, he'll headline Los Angeles' historic Hollywood Bowl on with Caribou and Arushi Jain-see full details below.

Meanwhile, Jamie xx has received widespread acclaim for his production work on his The xx bandmate Oliver Sim's debut solo album Hideous Bastard, released September 9 on Young to widespread critical acclaim.

Listen to the new single here:

JAMIE XX LIVE

September 22-Firefly Music Festival-Dover, DE

September 23-Forest Hills Stadium-New York, NY

September 24-Portola Festival-San Francisco, CA

September 30-Hollywood Bowl-Los Angeles, CA

October 29-Tonal-Tokyo, Japan

November 4-Club 2 Club-Turin, Italy

November 19-Festival Corona Capital-Mexico City, Mexico

December 30-Lost Paradise-New South Wales, Australia

January 7-Falls Festival-Fremantle, Australia