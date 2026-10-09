Jamie T Releases Sixth Album GHOSTS (100 DAYS OF MORNING), UK Tour in December

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Jamie T has released his sixth album, Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), via Polydor Records. Written over a solo trip to Siena and built from years of lost voice notes and sketches, the confronting 11-track collection of former ghosts sees Jamie reclaim his identity, his signature sharp storytelling reaching sophisticated new heights imbued with a deep sense of hope.

'Ghosts, they follow you,' he declares on Jack Saunders' 'Hottest Record' and EA Sports FC 27 soundtrack, 'Waist 36, Leg 32,' a rousing meditation on haunting guilt, masculinity and the perils of consumerism. The track, which dropped on Wednesday night, lands alongside a video starring Charlie Cooper (This Country) that sees him auditioning to be Jamie T. Inspired by Mick Jones of the Clash, according to Jamie this song is 'a fable of sorts' akin to the cut of the same moniker from the band's 1978 album Give 'Em Enough Rope.

Speaking further on the single, Jamie shares: 'This song is a reminder to the listener to 'step lightly and stay free'. Be kind to others, be kind to yourself, and leave the ghosts be. Or….. it's about 'oh, baby baby, oh baby baby' Up to you…'

On the release of Ghosts, he adds: 'Everyone has a part of themselves they keep at arm's length, even from the people they love. 'Ghosts' to me is about seeing that version of yourself for the first time in a long time and trying to hold on to it. This album is me trying to find that again.'

Jamie has always been frank about his mental health – ever since bursting onto the scene with a debut album title that referenced his panic disorder diagnosis. Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) digs deeper into his psyche, with Treays facing his demons with startling conviction. From the introspective Leif Vollebekk sampling, British icon celebrating 'Tallahassee' and anthemic album opener '3310', the tracklist nods to growing up and leaving youth behind, love, loss and the brittle nostalgia of halcyon indie-era nights. 'Chelsea Girls' is a look at British culture through the lens of tabloid sensationalism that evokes the ghosts of late-'90s electronica.

At the centre of the album is a cover of 'Ghosts' by Paul Weller - a song about owning the hidden parts of our identity. Whilst he was struggling to rehearse for his Finsbury Park show in 2022, Jamie re-discovered the song from The Jam's back catalogue. Though in many ways Treays had 'nothing in the tank', the opening line, Why are you frightened, can't you see it's you // That's not a ghost it's a reflection of you, hit him like a bolt of lightning. Sitting with Ghosts in human and musical form sparked a reignition for Jamie, and thus his sixth album began to take form.

On the impact of this moment, Jamie says: 'Slowly I found a way. A song genuinely helped me put my life back together and get to where I am now.' With the release of Ghosts, he closes the loop, leaving the liminal space held between his youth and his present self behind.

Since his collaboration with Fred Again earlier this year, Jamie T fever is at an all time high. From surprise shows at Scala, to a secret Reading Festival mainstage opener, Reddit forums popping off and Nokia 3310 brick phones trending on re-sale platforms; he perfectly captures the zeitgeist of 2026. To celebrate the release this week, he heads straight on a run of special acoustic shows starting tonight hitting Dundee, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Norwich, Kingston, Bristol, Oxford and Southampton.

Coming up in December, Jamie T will embark on his fast selling Nationwide UK Tour this December. Kicking off in Birmingham on the 6th (new date added) and 7th December and finishing in Brighton on the 20th, the tour will include a two date London stop at Wembley Stadium (moving from Olympia London due to circumstances out of Jamie's control), alongside further stops in Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow (two nights on 15th & 17th) and Manchester.

About Jamie T

Since the release of his fifth album, 2022's OCC #1 Album The Theory of Whatever, he's been in all the right places. In 2023, he played his largest-ever headline show to a sold-out Finsbury Park, supported by the likes of IDLES and Kojey Radical. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Fred Again with 'Lights Burn Dimmer', a woozy, synth-drenched reimagining of Jamie T's 2023 anthemic 'Hippodrome' that traded on the original's wiry, cigarette stained tension for something more euphoric. The single arrived earlier this year, timed to a one off show at Alexandra Palace as part of Fred Again's '10 shows in 10 weeks in 10 cities' run. It was a fitting move for an artist as steeped in ghosts as Jamie T; handing over a much loved track to be reflected back in a new light.

As one of the most prolific artists of his generation, Jamie T boasts multiple Platinum and Gold albums (Panic Prevention, Kings & Queens, Carry on the Grudge) and singles ('Zombie', 'Sticks n Stones', 'Sheila') in the UK and over 800 million global streams, he has collaborated with everyone from Damon Albarn / Gorillaz, Lily Allen and The Maccabees; headlined Brixton Academy 8 times and played Glastonbury 4 including Headlining Woodsies/John Peel stage twice. As his debut album Panic Prevention turns 20 next year, Jamie's radically candid pen that won the heart of millions is writing its next chapter. Wiser, more perceptive and more incisive than previous iterations, on Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) Jamie is connecting with the parts of himself he kept at an arms length. This next chapter is honest, naive, and full of optimism and imagination.

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) is out now.

Tracklist

1. 3310 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

2. Cocktail (Written by Jamie T, James Dring & Damon Albarn / Produced by James & Jamie. Additional Keys from Damon)

3. Waist 36 Leg 32 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

4. All I Wanna See Is Now (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Olly Burden)

5. The Won (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

6. Chelsea Girls (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song Ghosts)

8. Crimson & Clover (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

9. Crucible (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Hugo White)

10. Caught Cheating (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

11. Tallahassee (Includes sample of Leif Vollebekk's song Tallahassee. Produced by Jamie, Co-Produced by Hugo White)

December UK Nationwide Tour Dates

6th - O2 Academy, Birmingham

7th - O2 Academy, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

8th - O2 City Hall, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

11th - OVO Wembley Arena, London (MOVED FROM OLYMPIA)

12th - OVO Wembley Arena, London (MOVED FROM OLYMPIA)

14th - O2 Academy, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

15th - O2 Academy, Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

16th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

18th - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Ghosts Solo Run of Intimate Show Dates

9th - Livehouse, Dundee

10th - Queens Hall, Edinburgh

11th - The Empire, Middlesbrough (SOLD OUT)

13th - The Level, Nottingham

14th - UAE, Norwich

15th - Circuit, Kingston (Matinee Show SOLD OUT)

15th - Circuit, Kingston (Evening Show SOLD OUT)

18th - Electric, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

19th - O2 Academy, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

21st - Engine Rooms, Southampton (Matinee Show)

21st - Engine Rooms, Southampton (Evening Show SOLD OUT)

Photo Credit: - Tom Beard



Photo Credit: - Tom Beard

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