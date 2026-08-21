THE CHEAP THRILLS Release New Single 'LOOKING' Ahead of KEEP CHEAP Album

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The Cheap Thrills have released their brand new single 'looking', the latest song to be taken from their highly anticipated debut album KEEP CHEAP, out September 18th.

'looking' is a soaring politically charged indie anthem where its harmony rich and synth laden chorus is paired with a swaggering lyrical flow from frontman Lewis Pike. This flow develops to hit increasingly harder, building into powerful spoken word reflection reminiscent of the likes of Jamie T, which is fuelled by frustration, yet determined to enjoy life regardless of societies pressures.

Regarding the single Pike says, 'This is consciousness spoken word which is introspective and also imaginary. I imagine a world where I'm a pensioner stuck in a rut, under tory rule. It ends with the realisation this is all up to me and it's where I'm at mentally rather than where I am in the world.'

Featuring and directed by actor Mike Noble (The City Is Ours, Dirty Business, Help), the 'looking' video finds Mike searching for something within the mundanity of everyday life. He wanders through the familiar streets of Liverpool, drawn towards something unknown, before eventually finding himself in a pub where The Cheap Thrills appear on the TV delivering an epic choir-backed performance.

Regarding the video Pike continues, 'It was great being able to work with Mike on it. He grew up in the same area as us and went to the same high school, so it's been brilliant watching him grow as an actor and seeing everything he's gone on to do. I sent him 'looking' and got a text back saying he loved it and wanted to write the music video for it. His creative vision and work ethic were both refreshing and inspiring, and fitted right in with our 'Keep Cheap' mentality of just getting things done. It was also beautiful to watch a master at work. He nailed the spoken word bit better than me, and I bloody wrote it!'

The forthcoming album KEEP CHEAP is an uplifting record packed full of huge songs which celebrate their Liverpool roots while delivering poignant universal messages for the entire nation. It tracks the journey from their humble teenage beginnings to becoming one of the most exciting bands to emerge from the city in recent times.

It features further singles including 'hairs' which opens the album with bright synth-laden keys, while 'run' shimmers with yearning for clarity and escape, its cheery jangled riffs sitting between the likes of The Libertines and Bloc Party while the upbeat sounds juxtapose its darker themes.

The propulsive 'reborn' shot them onto the indie airwaves with champions Steve Lamacq at BBC 6 Music as well as John Kennedy at Radio X, while the release of 'codependence' skyrocketed them to scouse hero status as the soundtrack for Liverpool FC's European kit campaign. Building on this multimillion streamed hit they solidified their standing in the city with the release of 'walton vale', a homage to the street that birthed The Cheap Thrills while also analysing wider problems in society.

As KEEP CHEAP arrives to cement The Cheap Thrills as Liverpool's most important new export, the album stands as statement of a band ready to take on the world.

Keep Cheap Track Listing

hairs

walton vale

looking

run

reborn

air beathing mammals

take things back

codependence

electric fences

last orders

something for nothing

paranoia

calypso blue

The Cheap Thrills have built their fervent fanbase as a thrilling live act, they have performed to overflowing tents at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Y Not and many more while their headline shows are monumental occasions.

Earlier this month they played their largest headline show to a capacity crowd of over 2000 fans at Liverpool's Mountford Hall, and their forthcoming headline tour in October is following suit with shows around the country selling out rapidly.

Ahead of this they will play 110 Above festival tomorrow, and support The Fratellis at the end of this month. The Cheap Thrills will also be making instore live appearances across the country in September following the album release.

Full dates are listed below and tickets are available via thecheapthrills.co.uk/live

The Cheap Thrills Tour Dates

Aug 22nd – Atherstone, 110 Above Festival

Aug 28th – Wakefield, Tileyard North *

Sep 18th – Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic **

Sep 19th – Liverpool, Jacaranda Baltic **

Sep 20th – Liverpool, Jacaranda **

Sep 22nd – Leeds, Jumbo Records **

Sep 23rd – London, Rough Trade East **

Sep 24th – Bury, Wax & Beans **

Oct 7th – Glasgow, SWG3 Poetry Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 8th – Newcastle, Think Tank?

Oct 9th – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Oct 10th – Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club - SOLD OUT

Oct 11th – Leeds, Oporto - SOLD OUT

Oct 13th – Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Oct 14th – Bristol, The Croft

Oct 15th – Southampton, Heartbreakers - SOLD OUT

Oct 16th – London, Barfly Camden - SOLD OUT

* supporting The Fratellis

** album instore

Photo Credit: Liam Maxwell



Photo Credit: Liam Maxwell

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