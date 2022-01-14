Jamestown Revival Release Acclaimed New Album 'Young Man'

When Americana folk duo Jamestown Revival began mapping out their new album a game-changing decision was made: leave out the electric guitars and heavy production and let the songs speak for themselves. The end product is something unlike anything the group has previously released and it's available to stream or purchase today.

Out via Thirty Tigers, Young Man was produced and mixed by Robert Ellis and Josh Block and bolstered by a thriving community of friends and musicians in Texas, emphasizing Jamestown Revival's skillful songwriting, flawless harmony, and intricate fingerpicking. Showcasing most of the genres that collectively make up "Americana" music-folk, jazz, bluegrass, roots rock-sometimes all in one song, Young Man represents a distilled and pure Jamestown Revival at their finest. Fans can now stream or purchase Young Man at this link and watch the new music video for title track "Young Man" below.

To celebrate the release of Young Man, Jamestown Revival is kicking off a three month tour tonight at New Braunfels, Texas's world-famous Gruene Hall. Album producer Robert Ellis will open the show as well as most of the band's February and March dates. Mipso will be supporting the January leg of the tour and several East Coast dates as well, including New York City and Boston. Stops include The Fillmore in San Francisco, Fonda Theatre in LA, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Webster Hall in New York City, Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, and many many more. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets are available here.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

Jan. 14 - New Braunfels, TX. - Gruene Hall^

Jan. 16 - Tucson, AZ. - Rialto Theatre*

Jan. 17 - Solana Beach, CA. - Belly Up*

Jan. 18 - Solana Beach, CA. - Belly Up*

Jan. 19 - Santa Cruz, CA. - Catalyst*

Jan. 20 - San Francisco, CA. - The Fillmore*

Jan. 21 - Los Angeles, CA. - Fonda Theatre*

Jan. 22 - Sacramento, CA. - Ace of Spades*

Jan. 23 - San Luis Obispo, CA. - Fremont Theatre*

Jan. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT. - Commonwealth*

Jan. 26 - Steamboat Springs, CO. - Strings Music Pavilion**

Jan. 27 - Denver, CO. - Ogden Theatre*

Jan. 28 - Telluride, CO. - Club Red*

Jan. 29 - Ft. Collins, CO. - Aggie Theatre**

Jan. 30 - Aspen, CO. - Belly Up^

Feb. 8 - Kansas City, MO. - Knuckleheads Saloon^

Feb. 9 - St. Louis, MO. - Delmar Hall^

Feb. 10 - Chicago, IL. - Thalia Hall^

Feb. 11 - Minneapolis, MN. - Fine Line^

Feb. 12 - Milwaukee, WI. - The Rave/Eagles Club - Rave II^

Feb. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA. - Mr. Smalls^

Feb. 15 - Detroit, MI. - St. Andrews Hall^

Feb. 16 - Lexington, KY. - The Burl^

Feb. 17 - Indianapolis, IN. - The Vogue^

Feb. 18 - Columbus, OH. - Columbus Athenaeum^

Feb. 19 - Nashville, TN. - Brooklyn Bowl^

Mar. 4 - New Orleans, LA. - House of Blues*

Mar. 5 - Atlanta, GA. - Terminal West*

Mar. 6 - Savannah, GA. - District Live*

Mar. 8 - Raleigh, NC. - Tin Roof^

Mar. 9 - Charlotte, NC. - The Underground^

Mar. 10 - Harrisburg, PA. - Midtown Arts Center^

Mar. 11 - Richmond, VA. - The Broadberry^

Mar. 12 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

Mar. 13 - Philadelphia, PA. - Underground Arts^

Mar. 15 - Fairfield, CT. - The Warehouse at FTC^

Mar. 16 - Boston, MA. - Somerville Theatre*

Mar. 17 - New York City, NY. - Webster Hall*

Mar. 18 - Woodstock NY. - Levon Helm Studios^

Mar. 19 - Holyoke, NY. - Gateway City Arts^



With Special Guests:

* Mipso & Robert Ellis

** Mipso

^ Robert Ellis