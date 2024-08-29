News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

James Worthy Releases His 3rd EP CUPS OF KOFFEE

The project features collaborations with Big Gipp and Brian McKnight Jr.

By: Aug. 29, 2024
Grammy Award Producer, Recording Artist, Audio Engineer, and Songwriter James Worthy returns with his newest EP, "Cups Of Koffee," offering listeners a glimpse into the complexities of life, love, and, relatable topics. Produced in collaboration with Ronell Sessoms, this project shows an eclectic style alongside Hip-Hop, and R&B influence that compliments the James Worthy sound. Guest appearances include Big Gipp, and Brian McKnight Jr.

Worthy's motivation for crafting "Cups Of Koffee" stems from his desire to convey the challenges of maintaining the authenticity not only of his musical catalog, but the integrity of what should be presented in the industry immersed by his creativity. Drawing from personal experiences, he skillfully intertwines introspective lyricism with infectious melodies, creating a sonic journey that resonates with audiences on a profound level.

"Cups Of Koffee" is James Worthy's 3rd EP release since his January 2020 EP "Kaleidoscopes". It is a precursor to his debut studio album.

More information about James Worthy, and the EP can be found on his platforms below.

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/kingjamesworthy

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/jamesworthymusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kingjamesworthymusic

SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/jamesworthymusic

Stream/Purchase "Cups Of Koffee" now.

https://album.link/CupsOfKoffee



