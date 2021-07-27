James Worthy Announces New Single 'Tick Tock' Featuring Big Gipp Of Goodie Mob

Superstar James Worthy is back with another smash single for the summer entitled "Tick Tock" which features Big Gipp of the legendary south group Goodie Mob alongside members Ceelo Green, & more releasing August 13th, 2021. The song is the lead single from James Worthy's upcoming debut studio album coming soon. James recently announced the single via his social media, and received a huge amount of support.

The song describes a small story of someone expressing obsession, and what they notice about that person every hour of the day like clockwork. Make sure to follow James below for all updates regarding this release.

